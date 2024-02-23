Flare Blockchain Raises $35M Funding from Kenetic Capital, Aves Lair and Others

Flare secured $35 million in a private funding round, with significant investments from Kenetic Capital, Aves Lair and other backers.

Layer-1 blockchain network Flare today announced that it raised $35 million in a private funding round, with investment from Kenetic Capital, Aves Lair, and other key players.

Positioned as a layer-1 network specializing in data management, Flare facilitates the creation of smart contract protocols and prioritizes pricing oracles, essential for relaying asset prices across various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

To enhance investor confidence and manage market dynamics, early project backers have voluntarily agreed to extend the token distribution period from 2024 to the first quarter of 2026. Additionally, a selling limit of 0.5% of daily trade volume has been instituted to alleviate market sell pressure.

“I am delighted that Flare’s early backers have demonstrated a strong recommitment of support for Flare’s growing ecosystem. Their further investment into the Flare ecosystem will help the network grow and thrive by providing liquidity to DeFi and investment for projects building on Flare. Agreements over liquidity are excellent for a growing ecosystem,” said Hugo Philion, co-founder of Flare.

“At this final anticipated liquidity event, I am very grateful to our early backers, for continuing to be Flare’s biggest proponents and codifying a supportive, objective relationship aligned and beneficial to Flare’s growth,” Philion added.

In a move aimed at bolstering ecosystem development, Flare announced in October its decision to burn 66 million tokens monthly until January 2026, representing 2% of the total token supply.

Kenetic Founder Backs Flare’s Vision

The recent funding boost coincides with the integration of Google Cloud as a validator within the network, triggering a 5% surge in the value of its native token (FLR) in the preceding month.

“We wholeheartedly believe in Flare’s vision for securing data in the age of Web3 and the potential for FAssets to empower non-smart contract tokens. With this re-structuring and agreement to invest heavily in Flare’s economic and financial infrastructure growth, we are confident that our early investment will grow exponentially beyond our initial expectations,” said Jehan Chu, founder of Kenetic.

Furthermore, FLR experienced a 13% increase in value following a blog post by BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes, emphasizing the growing significance of on-chain oracles in decentralized exchanges for price discovery.

In response to the funding announcement, FLR witnessed an additional 3.05% uptick in its value, underscoring the market’s positive reception towards Flare’s initiatives and partnerships.

