Ethereum Staking Platform EigenLayer Launches On Ethereum Mainnet, Unveils Data Availability Service EigenDA

In Brief EigenLayer announced its launch on the Ethereum mainnet and unveiled EigenDA available on mainnet and Holesky testnet.

Ethereum staking platform EigenLayer announced its launch on the Ethereum mainnet. Among the new features of EigenLayer are options to delegate stakes to chosen operators for restakers, registration with EigenLayer, and opting-in to operate actively validated services (AVSs) for operators, along with registration with the protocols for AVSs.

The release coincided with the debut of EigenDA on the mainnet, a new data availability (DA) service built on top of EigenLayer. EigenDA functions as an AVS developed by Eigen Labs to assist various blockchain protocols in storing transaction data and related information. EigenDA securely stores rollup transactions until their computed state achieves finalization on the rollup bridge.

The restaking procedure involving the deposit of liquid staking tokens (LSTs) or configuring validator withdrawal credentials to an EigenPod has undergone modifications. The rollout of EigenDA and the activation of operators and an AVS, made active restaking to entail delegating to one of the top 200 operators based on delegated stake, who are currently running AVSs.

The mainnet also is devoided from incorporating slashing, a punitive measure that involves validators potentially losing a portion of their staked ETH as a penalty for misconduct or non-compliance with protocol rules. Nor does it facilitate in-protocol payments from AVSs to operators.

Meanwhile, operators have the option to execute AVSs by either registering as an operator or opting in to AVSs, such as EigenDA. Presently, the top 200 operators, based on delegated stake, are eligible to run AVSs, anticipating that this number will grow gradually as the protocol becomes more established. Additionally, EigenLayer foresees the launch of numerous AVSs on the mainnet, especially considering that over ten are currently undergoing active testing on Holesky.

Moreover, EigenDA aims to address Ethereum blockspace limitations, thereby enabling the development of new services and applications. EigenLayer thinks that by introducing cost-effective scalability for rollups, EigenDA will contribute significantly towards achieving this objective. Rollups will be able to access EigenDA on mainnet within the coming weeks. Meanwhile, rollup developers are encouraged to continue testing the functionality on Holesky.

EigenLayer Emerges As Powerhouse In LRT Ecosystem, Surpassing $13.4B TVL

EigenLayer allows users to stake ETH and receive LSTs, which can be restaked for additional rewards. Native restaking is facilitated via EigenPod, a user-managed smart contract designed to monitor balances.

The ecosystem of liquid restaking tokens (LRT) has seen recent growth. Currently, over 4.1 million ETH is staked on EigenLayer. In recent weeks, 70% of all new Ethereum validators have opted to restake their assets on EigenLayer. According to DeFiLlama, EigenLayer currently holds approximately $13.4 billion in total value locked (TVL).

