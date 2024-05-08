News Report Technology
May 08, 2024

Lisk Officially Transitions To Ethereum Layer 2 And Unveils Core v4.0.6

by
Published: May 08, 2024 at 10:14 am Updated: May 08, 2024 at 10:14 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 08, 2024 at 10:14 am

In Brief

Lisk released Lisk Core v4.0.6, featuring the implementation of the shutdown node plugin to autonomously deactivate nodes.

Lisk Officially Transitions To Ethereum Layer 2 And Unveils Core v4.0.6

Ethereum Layer 2 network, Lisk (LSK) unveiled the release of the Lisk Core v4.0.6, featuring the implementation of the shutdown node plugin. This plugin is designed to autonomously deactivate nodes following the completion of the Layer 1 mainnet snapshot at block height 24,823,618, which is anticipated to happen around May 21st.

Lisk has officially separated from the Layer 1 mainnet. With the blockchain’s shift to Ethereum Layer 2, the Lisk Layer 1 mainnet and Layer 1 LSK tokens will be discontinued. Instead, LSK tokens will exclusively function on the Ethereum network and Lisk Layer 2 as ERC-20 tokens.

Originally launched as a Layer 1 blockchain in 2016, Lisk made the decision to transition to Layer 2 in the previous year. With the increasing adoption of the Ethereum Virtual Machine, Lisk believes that migrating to become an Ethereum Layer 2 provides a better opportunity to accelerate its mission.

Lisk Layer 2 network is based on Optimism (OP), while being secured by Ethereum. Utilizing the MIT-licensed OP Stack and collaborating with Gelato as a rollup-as-a-service (RaaS) provider, Lisk plays a role in enhancing Ethereum’s scalability for widespread adoption. Lisk’s new network focus lies in real-world assets (RWA) and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs).

Lisk Initiates LSK Airdrop To Reward Original Community Members With 3M Tokens

The transition also encompasses the migration of the LSK token to Ethereum, aiming to enhance its functionality across a range of decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Recently, Lisk launched its first LSK token airdrop in collaboration with the airdrop management platform HodlerDrop, coinciding with the project’s transition to Layer 2. The aim is to reward its original community members with a significant total of 3 million LSK tokens, determined based on their participation and holdings at the time of migration.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Nexo Initiates ‘The Hunt’ To Reward Users With $12M In NEXO Tokens For Engaging With Its Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
May 08, 2024

Revolut’s Revolut X Exchange Woos Crypto Traders with Zero Maker Fees, and Advanced Analytics

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 08, 2024

Crypto Trading Platform BitMEX Debuts Options Trading With 0 Fees And Cash Incentives

by Alisa Davidson
May 08, 2024

New Meme Coins of May 2024: 7 Picks for Crypto Fans

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 08, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Nexo Initiates ‘The Hunt’ To Reward Users With $12M In NEXO Tokens For Engaging With Its Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
May 08, 2024

Crypto Trading Platform BitMEX Debuts Options Trading With 0 Fees And Cash Incentives

by Alisa Davidson
May 08, 2024

New Meme Coins of May 2024: 7 Picks for Crypto Fans

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 08, 2024

Synternet Integrates Peaq Into Its Data Layer To Power Event-Driven DApps With Real-Time DePIN Data

by Alisa Davidson
May 08, 2024

Institutional Appetite Grows Toward Bitcoin ETFs Amid Volatility

Disclosures through 13F filings reveal notable institutional investors dabbling in Bitcoin ETFs, underscoring a growing acceptance of ...

Know More

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Nexo Initiates ‘The Hunt’ To Reward Users With $12M In NEXO Tokens For Engaging With Its Ecosystem
Markets News Report Technology
Nexo Initiates ‘The Hunt’ To Reward Users With $12M In NEXO Tokens For Engaging With Its Ecosystem
by Alisa Davidson
May 8, 2024
Revolut’s Revolut X Exchange Woos Crypto Traders with Zero Maker Fees, and Advanced Analytics
Markets Software Stories and Reviews Technology
Revolut’s Revolut X Exchange Woos Crypto Traders with Zero Maker Fees, and Advanced Analytics
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 8, 2024
Crypto Trading Platform BitMEX Debuts Options Trading With 0 Fees And Cash Incentives
Business Markets News Report
Crypto Trading Platform BitMEX Debuts Options Trading With 0 Fees And Cash Incentives
by Alisa Davidson
May 8, 2024
New Meme Coins of May 2024: 7 Picks for Crypto Fans
Digest Markets Technology
New Meme Coins of May 2024: 7 Picks for Crypto Fans
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 8, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.