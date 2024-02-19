Business News Report
February 19, 2024

AltLayer Raises $14.4M in Funding to Innovate Restaked Rollups Infrastructure

by
Published: February 19, 2024 at 7:08 am Updated: February 19, 2024 at 7:08 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 19, 2024 at 7:08 am

In Brief

AltLayer raised $14.4 million to expand global team and expedite key projects, including innovating the infrastructure for restaked rollups.

AltLayer Raises $14.4M in Strategic Funding Round Co-Led by Polychain Capital to Innovate Infrastructure for Restaked Rollups

Open and decentralized protocol focused on launching native and restaked rollups using optimistic and Zero-Knowledge stacks, AltLayer (ALT) raised $14.4 million in a strategic fundraising round co-led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC.

The project plans to allocate the capital towards expanding its global team in response to the increasing number of strategic partnerships and accelerating key projects in development, including innovating the infrastructure for restaked rollups.

Combining existing rollups derived from various rollup stacks such as OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, ZKStack and Polygon CDK among others, AltLayer focuses on developing restaked rollups that enhance security, decentralization, interoperability, and crypto-economic fast finality. 

Thus, the restaked rollups merge the simplicity of spinning up rollups of OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, ZKStack by ZKSync, and Polygon CDK rollup stacks with the power of EigenLayer’s restaking mechanism to bootstrap network security and establish a decentralized network.

Additionally, AltLayer offers a versatile no-code Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) launchpad, enabling developers to swiftly and effortlessly deploy a customized rollup. The RaaS product is tailored for a multi-chain and multi-VM environment, providing factory support for EVM and WASM. 

Among other contributors to the funding round, which concluded in September 2023, were OKX Ventures, HashKey Capital, Bankless Ventures, Primitive Ventures, SevenX, Mask Network, IOSG and TRGC, according to a written statement.

Polychain Capital along with Jump Crypto and Breyer Capital, also took part in a previous investment round that raised $7.2 million.

AltLayer Redefines Staking Infrastructure

Founded in 2021 in Singapore, AltLayer builds the infrastructure that enables developers to launch highly modular application-tailored rollups. The AltLayer protocol consists of a core network–the ‘Beacon Layer,’ a unified sequencing, execution, and verification network for all rollups.  

Recently, AltLayer launched its native token ALT and rewarded users who staked on Celestia and EigenLayer, holders of AltLayer’s NFTs, and participants in its community campaigns. About 300 million ALT tokens, equivalent to $141 million or 3% of the total supply, were distributed in the initial airdrop, and 83% of these tokens have already been claimed.

With the recent funding, AltLayer remains committed to revolutionizing decentralized innovation through rollup technology, advancing security and interoperability in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Beoble Raises $7M Funding to Elevate Web3 Messaging and Social Experience

by Kumar Gandharv
February 19, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Endorses Verkle Trees for Ethereum’s Stateless Future

by Kumar Gandharv
February 19, 2024

Stablecoins May Not Be Popular in New Zealand, But They are Still Blockchain’s #1 Use Case, believes Concordium’s Lars Seier Christensen

by Alisa Davidson
February 16, 2024

DePINs Can Bridge Gap Between Blockchain and Physical World Needs, claims Subsquid CEO Dmitry Zhelezov

by Kumar Gandharv
February 15, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Beoble Raises $7M Funding to Elevate Web3 Messaging and Social Experience

by Kumar Gandharv
February 19, 2024

EigenLayer Points Post EIGEN Airdrop Could Reach $1B, Potentially Yielding $0.1 to Users

by Alisa Davidson
February 19, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Endorses Verkle Trees for Ethereum’s Stateless Future

by Kumar Gandharv
February 19, 2024

Y Combinator Anticipates Surge in Stablecoin Startups, Issues Funding Criteria

by Alisa Davidson
February 19, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Beoble Raises $7M Funding to Elevate Web3 Messaging and Social Experience
Business News Report
Beoble Raises $7M Funding to Elevate Web3 Messaging and Social Experience
by Kumar Gandharv
February 19, 2024
EigenLayer Points Post EIGEN Airdrop Could Reach $1B, Potentially Yielding $0.1 to Users
Markets News Report
EigenLayer Points Post EIGEN Airdrop Could Reach $1B, Potentially Yielding $0.1 to Users
by Alisa Davidson
February 19, 2024
Vitalik Buterin Endorses Verkle Trees for Ethereum’s Stateless Future
News Report Technology
Vitalik Buterin Endorses Verkle Trees for Ethereum’s Stateless Future
by Kumar Gandharv
February 19, 2024
Y Combinator Anticipates Surge in Stablecoin Startups, Issues Funding Criteria
Business News Report
Y Combinator Anticipates Surge in Stablecoin Startups, Issues Funding Criteria
by Alisa Davidson
February 19, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.