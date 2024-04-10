Outer Edge Riyadh Ignites Innovation in the Middle East: A Pioneering Web3 and AI Innovation Forum

In Brief Drawing inspiration from the success of Outer Edge in LA, the highly anticipated Outer Edge Riyadh will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a leading hub for transformation and change.

The highly anticipated Outer Edge Riyadh is a by-invitation-only gathering scheduled for April 23. The forum, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will assemble innovators, experts, and everyone at the forefront of the industry to explore the ramifications of Web3 and AI across various sectors.

Drawing inspiration from the success of Outer Edge in LA, a community-driven event that put together individuals and policymakers, the organizers recognized the imperative to extend their concept to a wider and more diverse global audience. The timing is particularly opportune, with Saudi Arabia undergoing rapid transformations and positioning itself as a leading hub for change.

“It’s always been a dream to take our community event abroad, and now what we once dreamed of has manifested into the physical. We are excited to mark our debut in the capital of Saudi Arabia, with two of its biggest shapers, NEOM and KACST, two key stakeholders pushing social, cultural, economic, and technological development in the country and the wider region”, says Joshua Kriger, Edge of Company co-founder, co-host of Edge of AI Edge of NFT podcasts.

Metaverse Post is excited to share an exclusive interview featuring Joshua Kriger, the keynote speaker for the event.

Outer Edge LA has seen great success, so expansion seemed only a matter of time. Anyway, how was Outer Edge Riyadh born?

When we started in LA, our community event was meant to bring together people and policymakers. When we saw the positive results and high participation, we immediately knew this project had to reach other spaces and places. We wanted to create a bigger community worldwide. With Outer Edge Riyadh, we get to do that.

Why Riyadh?

Our debut in the region is starting in one of the most exciting places for change. We are not talking about decades of change, but the country has undergone rapid transformations in mere months, setting it out from the rest. So, we are honored to bring our concept to the center of it all.

What are the main goals of the forum?

We want to educate, raise awareness, and showcase to audiences the latest developments in Web3, decentralized finance, and immersive technologies, as well as get everyone involved in conversations about various topics. Moreover, we want to be the catalyst that brings the right people, industry leaders, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs together to connect, build relationships, and create successful businesses, help start-ups and young entrepreneurs take the right steps, and help support their growth.

How do you envision the role of events like Outer Edge in shaping the global conversation around Web3 and AI?

We want to reach out to as many people as possible from all walks of life – because we know that this event could be the spark that lights up their lives or lights that bulb in their head of the next greatest idea or concept. Creativity and imagination can almost solve any problem. It can deal with whatever is happening in the world and counter dilemmas. If we give people a chance and the tools to tap into that energy – the possibilities for innovative breakthroughs become infinite.

What’s the next big thing in the industry in the Middle East?

Gaming, esports, AI, AR, VR, and more verses containing the term “metaverse” – it’s inevitable how fast digital technology is progressing and how eager everyone is to get on board. All this and more will get a big boost within the Middle East and wider region.

How do you envision the wider audience adopting the above-mentioned technologies?

I think more people will start being more aware of these topics, how beneficial they could be even for the younger generations, and how they play a big role in improving living standards for everyone and adding to social, cultural, and economic development.

Looking to the future, what are the forum’s plans?

We hope to take the forum to other places around the GCC and the Middle East; we want to have more conversations about all the upcoming Web3 and AI technologies topics.

Tell us more about the event’s partners.

Outer Edge Riyadh is a joint collaborative project between Outer Edge, Animoca Brands, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and NEOM. NEOM and KACST have been making waves in investments, development, and tech advancements for the last couple of years and have played a big part in Saudi’s tech revolution.

Outer Edge Riyadh is a testament to its organizers’ dedication and foresight. Proactively shaping the global dialogue on Web3 and AI, this event drives innovation, cooperation, and forward-looking ideas. With its global outreach and collaborations, the forum is positioned to impact the tech sector significantly, leading the path toward a more interconnected and transformative future. For further details about the event, please visit its official website.

