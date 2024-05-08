New Meme Coins of May 2024: 7 Picks for Crypto Fans

In Brief Meme coins, including low-cap Dogecoins and Shiba Inus, are expected to see growth in 2024, potentially boosting the crypto community’s bull run.

Would May be a good month for a meme coin rally?

Now that the crypto market as a whole is escaping the April storm, meme coins are likely to be the big news this month. But, beyond the large-cap Dogecoins and Shiba Inus, what are some new low-cap tokens that may see a nice growth in 2024? According to the crypto community, these meme coins are promising. They could take off in the upcoming bull run.

Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE)

Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) was a hot topic among cryptocurrency enthusiasts in April. It looks like Dogeverse will also be ahead of the curve in May. Its unique multichain environment has made the token more popular and spread quickly.

Why DOGEVERSE?

Even though Dogeverse is still a fairly new project, it already has 12,000 followers on Twitter, which is a pretty big number. The presale is still moving along slowly, even though the market as a whole is going up and down.

With multichain support for Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon now in place and soon for Solana and Base, this token has separated itself from many similar coins.

There is currently no better deal in the crypto market than the staking APY of over 600%, given to DOGEVERSE buyers over two years. If you want to get the most out of your token investment, you should probably buy it before the high APY window closes.

Sealana (SEAL)

There’s no doubt that animals are loved branding elements for meme coins. Inspired by the popular Gamer Guy character, SEAL is a redneck seal and a Web3 trader who plans to escape his mom’s basement and achieve his dreams by trading cryptocurrency.

Why SEAL?

SEAL operates on Solana, one of the most efficient and long-lasting blockchains. The gas fees are minimal, and the network can handle about 65,000 transactions/second. This might go a long way in bringing in new funds for the project.

Due to its low starting market cap and rising buzz, the SEAL presale is set to start with a major meme coin pump with a unique model that’ll drop SEAL tokens straight into the buyer’s wallet.

It’s worth noting that SEALs are currently very cheap. 6900 SEAL pieces are worth 1 SOL. Hence, this presale has generated more than $125K in a few days.

Smog (SMOG)

People are buying Smog ($SMOG), a 2024 meme coin that wants to take over the Solana environment and do better than competitors like Dogwifhat.

One of the goals of making this token was to get people talking about the dangers of air pollution. By giving people and groups Smog Tokens as rewards for taking action against air pollution, the project is dedicated to sustainability.

Why SMOG?

Besides its deflationary approach, one of the coolest things about this coin is that it launched one of the best airdrops ever. Users win airdrop points by finishing daily, weekly, and monthly tasks, which show where they stand on a ranking.

You can also get points by using Smog’s socials and doing activities on the blockchain, such as holding and investing. There are 1.3 billion tokens in circulation for the project, with 35% going toward airdrop incentives.

WienerAI (WAI)

By fusing artificial intelligence with the uniqueness of meme coins, the new ERC-20 WAI introduces one of the most exciting crypto projects of 2024.

Meme coins and artificial intelligence crypto niches both have market valuations in the billions of dollars, demonstrating the immense viral potential unleashed by this odd mix.

Why WAI?

There are several phases to the WAI presale, and the prices go up gradually, much like in Dogeverse. Early players get more staking rewards.

Everyone from crypto rookies to crypto professionals may find something to their liking with the AI trading partner. The platform layout is meant to be quick, accurate, and easy to use.

As a bonus, early presale investors get more than 1900% staking APY, a whopping figure. In other words, you can rapidly collect more tokens without having to buy any more.

Slothana (SLOTH)

Within weeks of its inception, SLOTH—the next major meme cryptocurrency based on Solana—raised almost $15 million. Its goal is to follow in the footsteps of other successful tokens on Solana and give investors the chance to profit nicely.

Why SLOTH?

Crypto ventures built on the Solana platform have a track record of success, with projects such as BOME and WIF providing investors with large profits.

You can easily buy Slothana’s coins with a widget. If you have a Phantom or another self-custody wallet, you may link it to this widget to handle SOL swaps. At this stage of the presale, each token is worth roughly $0.0186, with 1 SOL buying 10,000 SLOTH. So, this is a suitable time to get in on the investment, as this Solana-based token holds a lot of promise for appreciation.

Bitcoin Dogs (0DOG)

During the first-ever presale on the Bitcoin chain, Bitcoin Dogs hit the ground running by raising over $13 million during its presale from February to March.

As a BRC-20 token, there’ll be 900 million 0DOGs, matching the global dog population in 2024! As a 0DOG owner, you’ll be a member of this canine community and earn rewards via a staking mechanism.

Why 0DOG?

The Bitcoin Dogs Club metaverse will soon launch, allowing users to join an online community, breed their dogs, care for them, and display them in a virtual pet show.

The presale couldn’t have happened at a better moment. Bitcoin Cats saw tens of millions of dollars in trading activity in the first few hours after its inception, and 2024 was the year of the most recent Bitcoin halving and the year when NFTs are expected to rise again.

Memeinator (MMTR)

The last one is an intriguing one. Raising over $7.7 million during its presale, MMTR promises to dominate the meme crypto space by offering numerous perks and also what meme coins lack: utility.

Early buyers in the Memeinator presale were promised price increases at regular times. This is the first step toward becoming the number one meme coin in the market and reaching a market cap of $1 billion.

Why MMTR?

Along the way, there are a lot of exciting product updates that will make MMTR coins useful in many situations.

Before the Memeinator game and NFTs come out, they will kick things off with a staking mechanism. All of these initiatives will have MMTR as the utility token, driving its demand and value over time.

Trying to find real-world utility for MMTR is one of the things that sets it apart from other memes where holding the coins may have more whimsical value.

Similarly, the developers wasted little time bringing in Solid Proof, an independent firm specializing in blockchain security, to inspect the project, branding their token as a high-security asset.

