EigenLayer Unveils Mainnet Roadmap, Plans Multi-Phased Launch in Coming Weeks

Decentralized blockchain Ethereum (ETH) restaking project, EigenLayer, published a roadmap detailing its intentions to launch its mainnet. The project’s preparation for the mainnet includes initiating its final testnet on Ethereum’s Holesky testnet, which is expected to become operational shortly.

According to EigenLayer, in a “stage 2” testnet on Goerli, 6,000 operators tested the network. However, due to the lack of active support for Goerli by the Ethereum client teams, the final EigenLayer testnet was moved to Holesky.

As Eigen Labs, the core development team responsible for EigenLayer, prepares for the launch of EigenLayer’s mainnet, it has outlined that its web application and all contracts on the mainnet will be paused to facilitate a controlled deployment and onboarding of operators onto the network. Moreover, the temporary suspension of deposits and withdrawals aims to ensure a smooth transition. Eigen Labs mentioned that operators will gain the ability to register on the mainnet gradually.

“Our primary focus remains a smooth launch that prioritizes security and performance. To achieve this, we’re introducing a multi-phased approach starting now and ongoing for the next several weeks,” said Eigen Labs in a written statement.

EigenLayer Pioneers Ethereum Restaking

EigenLayer‘s protocol allows users to deposit and re-stake Ethereum using liquid staking tokens (LST), directing these funds to secure external networks while potentially earning additional rewards. The protocol’s first phase was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2023, enabling users to deposit LST from platforms such as Lido, Rocket Pool, and Coinbase. Later, it expanded to include additional liquid staking tokens, including sETH from Stakewise, mETH from Mantle, sfrxETH from Frax, ankrETH from Ankr, and wBETH from Binance.

In the same year, EigenLabs completed a $50 million Series A funding round led by Blockchain Capital, resulting in a total valuation of $500 million for the company. Furthermore, the protocol attracted Ethereum capital amounting to $1.8 billion through its points-based incentive program.

Recently, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz invested $100 million in Eigen Labs to support the project’s development. Meanwhile, EigenLayer‘s total value of deposited assets exceeded $10 billion earlier this month.

As EigenLayer launches its mainnet, it continues to empower users through its innovative protocol, marking a significant milestone in the project’s development journey.

