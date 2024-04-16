Blockchain Game Universe Illuvium Rolls Out $25M Token Airdrop Plan, Distributes 250,000 ILV Tokens To Players

In Brief Illuvium will conduct a $25 million token airdrop, distributing 50,000 ILV to loyal members and 200,000 ILVs to play-to-airdrop participants.

Gaming studio behind the Interoperable Blockchain Game (IBG) universe, Illuvium (ILV), revealed its initiative to conduct a $25 million token airdrop, distributing 250,000 ILV among its community members. This distribution encompasses 50,000 ILVs exclusively allocated to reward loyal members, with an additional 200,000 ILVs reserved for participants in a play-to-airdrop program that will last for six months.

The loyalty airdrop is designed to acknowledge users who have actively engaged with the Illuvium ecosystem over the past three years. Each individual user’s ILV incentives will be determined by an internal points system, which takes into account various activities such as staking in the ILV and/or the Sushi Liquidity pools, expenditures within Illuvium Zero Land and on Illuvitars, and IlluviDex trading fees. The snapshot for this airdrop was captured on April 14th at 23:59 UTC, with rewards slated for distribution during the second quarter of 2024.

The Play-to-Airdrop part entails that users will earn points based on the level of engagement, encompassing participating in battles within Illuvium: Arena, building lands in Illuvium: Zero, trading, and completing albums in Illuvium: Beyond. The points system for these activities will be standardized across all games within the project’s ecosystem.

Furthermore, Illuvium has disclosed the release of Private Beta 4, scheduled for April 30th. Registration is currently available for interested players.

🌟 Rangers, the time is now! Get in and get registered for Private Beta 4! Not only are registrations open, but we're also launching one of the largest Airdrop campaigns in GameFi, with 250,000 $ILV tokens to be distributed! 🚀 #IlluviumAirdrop Details Below:👇 pic.twitter.com/jaRGyFTymG — Illuvium (@illuviumio) April 15, 2024

Decentralized RPG Collection Offering AAA Blockchain Gaming Experience

Illuvium presents a collection of decentralized role-playing games (RPGs) and a collection of games situated within captivating and diverse worlds. It allows users to venture into expansive landscapes, hunt various creatures, and either battle them in the Arenas or trade them on the exchange. The interconnected games enable users to utilize their assets in diverse ways throughout the series.

Illuvium has been developed as a fully decentralized protocol, providing players with an AAA blockchain gaming experience. It allows stakers to participate in voting on different aspects of the game and its tokenomics, granting them influence over the project’s trajectory. Furthermore, stakers are entitled to receive consistent yields and distributions of the game’s revenue.

Meanwhile, the ILV token plays a dual role within the Illuvium ecosystem. It serves as a governance token, granting holders the ability to engage in Illuvium’s decentralized governance, thereby shaping the project’s path forward. Furthermore, ILV functions as a tradable asset, enabling holders to purchase, retain, or exchange it, providing value and utility.

As of the writing time, the ILV token is valued at $96.96, marking a 7% decrease over the past 24 hours, based on the data from CoinMarketCap.

