Arbitrum Introduces Permissionless Verification Solution BOLD Launched On Testnet

In Brief Arbitrum launched “Bounded Liquidity Latency” on testnet, aiming to enhance rollup’s security while fostering broader accessibility.

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum launched the permissionless verification system “Bounded Liquidity Latency” (BOLD) on the testnet, which is anticipated to fulfill the project’s Stage 2 objectives of enhancing rollup security while fostering broader accessibility.

Arbitrum BOLD functions as a dispute resolution protocol featuring operational, interactive fraud proofs tailored for optimistic rollups that facilitate permissionless validation for Arbitrum chains. BOLD extends Arbitrum’s existing fraud proof mechanism by introducing a predetermined upper limit for disputes and a novel all-inclusive dispute design. Through BOLD, assurance is provided that a single honest participant can safeguard Arbitrum’s state and successfully win disputes against malicious entities.

The protocol provides advantages to users by offering permissionless validation, which aids in network security and validates withdrawals back to Ethereum. Additionally, it provides a system for Arbitrum that is designed to withstand delay attacks and reinforce overall security. Moreover, it facilitates pooled change funding, enabling the defense of Arbitrum against invalid claims and the challenge of such claims initiated by other parties.

Arbitrum intends to undertake further thorough testing of BOLD. Subsequently, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) proposal will be formulated to launch the upgrade for Arbitrum Sepolia in late spring 2024. If approved by Arbitrum DAO, the upgrade will then extend to Arbitrum One and Nova by the summer of 2024. Orbit chains are expected to automatically gain all advantages and security provided by BOLD upon adopting the Nitro software stack. Eventually, BOLD will replace the existing permissioned fraud proof mechanism currently utilized by Arbitrum chains.

Vitalik Buterin Unveils Rollup Evaluation Plan, Setting Stage For Advancement In Ethereum’s Layer 2 Security

Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin has recently published an evaluation plan to assist the community in understanding the degree of trust in rollup’s centralized participants or transparent code. This framework categorizes rollup dividing it in 3 stages: Stage 0, Stage 1, and Stage 2. The primary rollup’s safety objective is advancing to Stage 2, that necessitates removing of all “training wheels.”

BOLD can propel Arbitrum further along this trajectory. Achieving permissionless validation represents a pivotal milestone in Arbitrum’s progression towards becoming a Stage 2 Rollup, denoting the highest level of advancement and maturity in rollup technology categorization. With BOLD, any honest participant can validate and bond their funds to post accurate Layer 2 state assertions, thereby winning disputes against malicious entities.

