April 02, 2024

Blast Launches Blast Points Bonus Initiative, Empowers Users to Boost Points Via DApps

Published: April 02, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 02, 2024

In Brief

Blast launched Blast Points bonus system, allowing users to increase Blast Points by engaging in transactions on contract exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 network Blast (BLAST) announced the launch of its Blast Points bonus system, allowing users to increase Blast Points by engaging in transactions on designated spot or perpetual contract exchanges.

According to the post on social media platform X, Points Boosting will enable users to permanently enhance points balances and yield. This Points Boosting can be obtained via specific decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, users can also accrue Blast Points by utilizing designated dApps, with no restriction on transaction amounts.

Furthermore, users can transfer bonus points between different wallets, enabling them to earn bonus points using hot wallets and subsequently utilize them in their main wallet. This flexibility allows seamless management and utilization of bonus points across various wallet platforms.

Blast plans to roll out 12 point bonuses ahead of the redemption period in May. At present, users can earn the initial two-point bonuses by accessing the airdrop page on the Blast platform, with the remaining bonuses scheduled for release at a later date.

Blast Allocates 10 Million Blast Gold to Boost DApp Development and Community Support 

Blast provides a built-in yield model for ETH and stablecoins, offering a 4% interest rate for ETH and 5% for stablecoins. Founded by Tieshun Roquerre, the creator of the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur, Blast commenced operations in November in early access mode, following a $20 million investment from Paradigm and Standard Crypto, among other backers. As per the platform’s website, the total value locked (TVL) currently surpasses $2.5 billion. Recently, the platform introduced its mainnet.

Blast prioritizes incentivizing its community and nurturing the growth of its ecosystem. Recently, the platform has allocated 10 million Blast Gold to Big Bang winners, mainnet DApps, and users to foster the growth of dApps on the platform.

The purpose of Blast Gold is to encourage dApp development by allowing dApps to incentivize users with Gold using the Blast Points API. It is anticipated that dApps will distribute all the received Gold to their users. Users can accumulate Blast Gold by engaging with dApps that have integrated Gold and are connected to the Points API.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

