Avail Gears Up For Unification Drop, Plans To Distribute 600M Tokens Across 354,605 Wallet Addresses

In Brief Avail announced its strategy for the Unification Drop, dispersing 600 million tokens among the 354,605 community wallet addresses.

Modular blockchain Avail (AVAIL) announced its strategy for the Unification Drop, dispersing 600,000,000 tokens among the 354,605 community wallet addresses upon the release of Avail DA, its decentralized blockchain securing blockspace for other networks on mainnet. The process of verifying claims is currently underway and will continue until 11:59 pm GMT on May 4th.

The initiative is focused on fostering unity among various stakeholders, including participants in governance activities, builders, stakers, rollup users, and technical educators. The airdrop is designed to recognize and reward individuals who are actively contributing to the ecosystem by facilitating the creation of blockchain’s core infrastructure.

Therefore, the project plans to distribute 90,000,000 tokens to developers within its ecosystem who significantly contributed to GitHub repositories. Another 49,500,000 tokens will be allocated to incentivized testnet contributors, including those who achieved recognition on the Clash of Nodes testnet leaderboard and winners of the Light Client Light-off challenge.

Additionally, 380,000,000 tokens will go to active users of rollups, while 70,000,000 tokens will be earmarked for Polygon PoS stakers. Community contributors will receive 10,500,000 tokens as well.

Furthermore, 10,000 wallets holding Avail OG non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will also be eligible for distribution. To authenticate the claims, contributors are required to complete the claiming procedure outlined on the Avail claim website.

Avail Innovates Rollup Scalability, Focusing On Data Availability Problem Solutions

Avail offers a rollup infrastructure accessible to the entire community. Originating within Polygon Labs, the project evolved into a completely autonomous venture throughout nearly four years of its functioning.

The project focuses on developing solutions for the data availability problem, addressing the obstacles hindering rollup scalability. Avail DA utilizes KZG commitments and data availability sampling to scale rollups effectively. Additionally, Avail Nexus serves as a central hub, simplifying cross-chain operations and enabling a bridgeless cross-chain experience for end-users. Avail Fusion expands restaking capabilities to support multiple assets, enhancing overall security.

The project’s native token functions as a utility token in the core of the Avail network, fuelling all aforementioned solutions and unifying Web3 technologies. It enables participation in the governance process, secures the unification layer via staking, and facilitates access to Avail DA services.

