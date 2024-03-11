Business News Report
March 11, 2024

Arbitrum DAO Withdraws $1.28M Tornado Cash Dev Donation Plan Due to Legal Risks

Published: March 11, 2024
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 11, 2024 at 3:27 am

In Brief

Arbitrum DAO revoked its $1.28M donation proposal for Tornado Cash devs Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev amidst their ongoing legal battle.

Arbitrum DAO Withdraws $1.28M Donation Proposal for Tornado Cash Developers Due to Legal Risks

Decentralized autonomous organization Arbitrum DAO, which oversees the ARB token, withdrew its proposal to donate $1.28 million in cryptocurrency to support Tornado Cash developers Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev in their legal battle against criminal charges.

Token holders expressed concerns regarding potential legal risks associated with the proposed donation, leading to the withdrawal of the proposal.

According to the proposal that has since been removed, the funds were intended to be directed towards the crowd-funding campaign WeWantJusticeDAO, which manages the financial needs of Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev’s legal expenses, estimated at around $100,000 per month. The donated ARB tokens were planned to be stored on a fundraising platform focused on the cryptocurrency Juicebox.

However, members of ArbitrumDAO are currently exploring alternative methods to support the legal challenges the developers face. This includes the consideration of directing funds to Coin Center, a non-profit organization specializing in cryptocurrency policy. Moreover, it is anticipated that a revised version of the proposal will be presented on ArbitrumDAO’s forum later this week.

The proposal initially put forward by Arbitrum contributor Joseph Axisa, released last week, outlined a strategy to allocate a range of 200,000 to 600,000 ARB tokens (equivalent to approximately $400,000-$1.2 million) to establish a legal defense fund for Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev.

The developers currently face criminal charges initiated by the United States Department of Justice last year related to their involvement in creating software for Tornado Cash, a smart contract protocol designed to enhance the privacy of cryptocurrency transactions on the Ethereum network. Both Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev were subsequently arrested, while the third co-founder, Roman Semenov, remains at large.

Since their arrest, the developers have received significant support from decentralized finance (DeFi) proponents. However, certain organizations have also withdrawn funding from Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev. Recently, GoFundMe closed a crowd-funding request for Roman Storm’s legal assistance, referencing a clause in its terms of service that allows the platform to shut down petitions deemed “unacceptable or objectionable” or presenting “harm or liability of any type”.

After withdrawing the donation proposal by Arbitrum DAO due to legal concerns, its support for Tornado Cash developers remains fluid as the community explores alternative funding avenues.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

