Markets News Report
March 11, 2024

Bitcoin Price Hits Record High of $71K as Bullish Momentum Intensifies

by
Published: March 11, 2024 at 3:52 am Updated: March 11, 2024 at 3:56 am

In Brief

Bitcoin price reached $71,210 surging past the $71K threshold, showcasing its growing significance in the global financial landscape.

Bitcoin Price Hits Record High of $71K as Bullish Momentum Intensifies

Bitcoin price surged past the $71K threshold on March 11, marking a significant milestone in its upward trajectory amidst a broader cryptocurrency rally. Currently trading just shy of $71,300 at $71,210 — the crypto has exhibited a growth rate of 2.59%.

This surge to $71K follows an ongoing rally initiated in mid-October 2023, gaining momentum notably on January 11 with the approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The approval of these ETFs has provided both institutional and retail investors with a regulated avenue to invest in bitcoin, thereby expanding its investor base and fueling demand.

As of now, Bitcoin ETFs have amassed over 790,000 BTC, valued at more than $55 billion at current market prices. Institutional buying demand, strengthened by historical gains associated with Bitcoin’s halving event, coupled with a prevailing euphoric sentiment, positions the asset on a trajectory to potentially surpass its all-time highs further.

Despite the optimism surrounding the cryptocurrency market, seasoned investors remain cautious, mindful of the volatility that has historically characterized bitcoin’s price movements. The memory of the so-called “crypto winter,” during which bitcoin plummeted to below $15,000, looms large. With this latest milestone, Bitcoin‘s market capitalization now exceeds $1.5 trillion, underlining its growing significance in the global financial landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

More articles
Victor Dey
Victor Dey

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

More articles
Hot Stories

Vitalik Buterin Praises EIP-4844 as ‘Forward-Looking’ Ahead of Ethereum Dencun Upgrade

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2024

Bluwhale Raises $7M Funding to Boost DApp Engagement via AI-Blockchain Integration

by Victor Dey
March 11, 2024

Ethereum Price Soars Past $4,000 Amidst Bitcoin Surge, March Rally Speculation Peaks

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2024

RepubliK Partners with AWS to Launch AI-Powered SocialFi Platform

by Victor Dey
March 08, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Eclipse Raises $50M Funding to Catalyze L2 Blockchain Development Ahead of Mainnet Launch

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2024

zkLink Launches zkLink Nova Mainnet, Partners Five Major Blockchains to Ease Interoperability

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2024

Kickstarter Raises $100M Funding from a16z, Will Transition into a Web3 Company

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2024

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Eyes IPO as User Base Reaches 900 Million Mark

by Victor Dey
March 11, 2024

Supply and Demand Zones

Cryptocurrency, like any other currency, is a financial instrument based on the fundamental economic principles of supply ...

Know More

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

With the current fast-growing crypto market, the significance of reliable and secure wallet solutions cannot be emphasized ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Eclipse Raises $50M Funding to Catalyze L2 Blockchain Development Ahead of Mainnet Launch
Business News Report
Eclipse Raises $50M Funding to Catalyze L2 Blockchain Development Ahead of Mainnet Launch
by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2024
zkLink Launches zkLink Nova Mainnet, Partners Five Major Blockchains to Ease Interoperability
Markets News Report
zkLink Launches zkLink Nova Mainnet, Partners Five Major Blockchains to Ease Interoperability
by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2024
Kickstarter Raises $100M Funding from a16z, Will Transition into a Web3 Company
Business News Report
Kickstarter Raises $100M Funding from a16z, Will Transition into a Web3 Company
by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2024
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Eyes IPO as User Base Reaches 900 Million Mark
Business News Report
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Eyes IPO as User Base Reaches 900 Million Mark
by Victor Dey
March 11, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.