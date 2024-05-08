Synternet Integrates Peaq Into Its Data Layer To Power Event-Driven DApps With Real-Time DePIN Data

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Blockchain data infrastructure provider Synternet announced that it has integrated peaq network into its Data Layer.

Blockchain data infrastructure provider Synternet announced that it has integrated peaq network into its Data Layer.

Peaq is a Layer 1 blockchain platform designed to serve as the primary infrastructure for the decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and machine real-world assets (RWAs).

This integration enables peaq’s on-chain data, encompassing transactions and dataflows from real-world decentralized applications (dApps), to be accessible as a continuous stream of live data on Synternet’s decentralized network. This will empower developers to create dashboards, advanced analytical tools, and machine learning applications and also allow them to utilize an events-based architecture within the Economy of Things framework on peaq.

Furthermore, Synternet is incorporating peaq as a Publisher within its Data Layer, a distributed network of nodes responsible for delivering data streams to Subscribers. By accessing peaq’s data stream, Subscribers have the flexibility to tailor the flows according to their unique requirements. This customization ranges from keeping tabs on transactions to reviewing data from specific DePINs. This capability enables them to develop decentralized applications (dApps) that react to specific events occurring on the network.

“peaq’s vision of bringing Web3 into the real world has unbound potential, and unlocking this potential in full takes advanced data streaming tools,” said Jonas Simanavicius, CTO at Synternet. “We are excited to bring builders in the peaq ecosystem a versatile and highly customizable data streaming network for DePIN analytics and event-driven dApps. We are certain that it will open the door to a wide variety of innovative projects and use cases in the Economy of Things on peaq,” he added.

Synternet Integrates Injective Into Its Data Layer To Grant Developers Access To Cosmos’ On-Chain Data

Synternet functions as a blockchain platform designed to enable modular and interoperable data infrastructure spanning multiple networks. Central to its operation is the Data Layer, a protocol serving as the execution layer that connects diverse blockchains. Additionally, its Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs) empower developers to create versatile and use-case-specific applications capable of functioning with data sourced from any blockchain network.

Recently, Synternet has integrated Injective’s Layer 1 network into its primary Data Layer, facilitated by the assistance of testnet validator Stakin. This integration aims to provide developers with access to reliable on-chain data sourced from the Cosmos blockchain.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson