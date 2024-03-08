Business News Report
March 08, 2024

GnosisDAO Unveils Gnosis 3.0 Roadmap, Shifts Gears Towards Becoming DeFi Collective

by
Published: March 08, 2024
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 08, 2024 at 11:20 am

In Brief

GnosisDAO unveiled the roadmap for Gnosis 3.0 aiming to transform into a Gnosis collective comprising projects aligned through the GNO token.

GnosisDAO Unveils Gnosis 3.0 Roadmap, Transforms into a Gnosis Collective with Focus on DeFi

Collective developing Gnosis ecosystem, GnosisDAO unveiled the vision and roadmap for Gnosis 3.0. According to GnosisDAO, the newly initiated Gnosis 3.0 aims to transform into a Gnosis collective comprising interconnected projects aligned through the GNO token.

Over the years, Gnosis progressed from its roots as a prediction market platform to becoming a pivotal component of Ethereum‘s infrastructure. The new stage as a Gnosis collective aims to transform payments and financial infrastructure, seeking to bridge the divide between the technical capabilities of blockchain and the practical requirements of everyday users.

In its next stage, the GnosisDAO will focus on ensuring accessibility and usability for all in the realm of decentralized financial (DeFi) tools.

GnosisDAO

“Gnosis 3.0 is Gnosis as you know it but with an intense focus on payments and generalized, open financial infrastructure. We are still building, we’re still investing, we’re still pushing the Gnosis Chain, but payments is the direction we are planning to conquer next,” said GnosisDAO in the written statement.

In addition to Gnosis Chain, Gnosis operates four active in-house ventures dedicated to payments and open financial infrastructure. Gnosis Pay concentrates on Web3 and existing financial rails integrations, Circles explores a decentralized web-of-trust-based universal basic income, Gnosis Wallet plays a key role as a wallet, and Hashi operates as a lightweight protocol within the ecosystem.

Gnosis 3.0 will mark a transition from infrastructure to application. Through in-house initiatives coupled with a strategic move towards open financial rails, the collective will facilitate widespread access to DeFi tools.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between blockchain’s technical potential and everyday users’ practical needs, making decentralized financial tools accessible and usable for all,” said GnosisDAO in the written statement.

Additionally, Gnosis will direct its focus toward Gnosis Labs, serving as the hub for research and development stage efforts.

GnosisDAO–Leading Decentralized Infrastructure Provider for Ethereum

GnosisDAO builds decentralized infrastructure tailored for the Ethereum ecosystem. Functioning as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Gnosis uses the products it creates to inform decisions related to the development, support, and governance of its ecosystem.

Recently, Gnosis Chain has surpassed 200,000 validators, securing its network and making the EVM-compatible Layer 1 solution rank as the second-largest proof-of-stake (PoW) blockchain by active validator count.

In its transformative journey, GnosisDAO’s shifting focus to DeFi sets the stage for enhanced accessibility and usability, positioning the collective as a key player in the evolving landscape of digital finance.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing.

