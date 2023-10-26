Amazon Tests Dynamic Product Photos to Boost Click-Through Rates Up to 40%

Brands’ online product presentations may change as a result of Amazon’s innovative approach to product advertising. The technology behemoth is using a state-of-the-art model called Stable Diffusion to automatically create engaging backgrounds and whole scenes around products—all without the use of specialised augmented reality (AR) glasses.

With the help of this cutting-edge feature, brands will be able to create lifestyle images that can greatly increase the impact of their advertising campaigns and do away with creative constraints. The idea is to address a common problem that brands have, which is their reliance on monotonous single product images against stark white backgrounds.

The new feature is designed to remove creative barriers and empower brands to create lifestyle images that help improve the effectiveness of their advertising.

According to Amazon’s hypothesis, it can generate a significant 40 percent increase in click-through rates by allowing brands to present their products in dynamic, real-world scenarios. It is believed that users will be more engaged by these context-rich images than by the conventional, static product photos.

At first glance, the produced backgrounds seem extremely realistic and bear a strong resemblance to the standard stock product photos that are regularly found on the Amazon website. This development adds to Amazon’s increasing reliance on language models to help sellers create visually appealing product ads. Now, sellers just need to supply a succinct description of their products; Amazon’s AI handles the rest, creating interesting advertising content.

Although this development might mainly help advertising agencies and people who are interested in making visually striking pack shots, sellers and marketers should find the possibility of a 40% rise in click-through rates to be an enticing incentive. It draws attention to AI is beginning to change the face of digital advertising and e-commerce by giving marketers new ways to reach their target market.

