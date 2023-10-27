JPMorgan Anticipates Potential Legal Repercussions if SEC Declines Bitcoin ETFs

In a recent development, financial giant JPMorgan has raised concerns about potential legal action that could be directed at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These ramifications might arise if the SEC turns down spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications. Analysts from JPMorgan, spearheaded by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, shed light on this matter in a report released this Wednesday.

The heart of the matter lies in the SEC’s potential refusal of these applications, which JPMorgan perceives as a plausible trigger for legal confrontations initiated by the applicants. While Panigirtzoglou views outright rejection as improbable, he doesn’t dismiss it entirely.

Citing a past incident, he referenced a recent loss the SEC experienced against Grayscale Investments. After the court ruled in favor of Grayscale, the SEC had to review the crypto firm’s request to convert its bitcoin trust into a spot bitcoin ETF. This precedent further reinforces JPMorgan’s expectations of multiple approvals in the near future.

Adding to this narrative, JPMorgan noted that asset managers seem to be on a forward trajectory with the SEC, refining technical aspects and revising filings to elucidate concerns on market manipulation and related issues.

Bitcoin’s Rise Attributed to Institutional Interest

In related news, the bitcoin market has showcased a robust uptrend, recording an almost 20% spike in the past week. Growing optimism about the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF, among other factors, appears to be driving this surge. However, a distinguishing feature of this rally, as pinpointed by JPMorgan’s team, is the dominant role of institutional demand.

A testament to this shift is evident in data stemming from CME bitcoin futures. While these futures, predominantly favored by institutional players, have reached new highs, the counterpart futures linked to Ethereum remain relatively muted.

Moreover, JPMorgan’s analysts have observed a significant inflow into more extensive bitcoin wallets lately. This pattern further accentuates the increasing demand from institutional stakeholders.

In conclusion, as the broader crypto world anticipates the SEC’s decision on spot bitcoin ETFs, a fascinating dynamic emerges among regulatory decisions, market trends, and the growing institutional interest in the digital asset landscape.

