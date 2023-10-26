Shutterstock Unveils AI Editing Features for Its 700 Million Image Library

by Agne Cimerman by Victor Dey In Brief Shutterstock has introduced AI editing features to its extensive 700 million image library, offering creative professionals the tools to enhance and customize images for their projects. The platform's creative AI editing suite includes various features, such as the Magic Brush for image modifications and the AI Image Generator for creating high-quality visuals.

Shutterstock, a global creative platform, has announced new AI-powered editing features for its 700 million stock image library.

The company’s CEO, Paul Hennessy, described this as an unprecedented offering in the stock photography industry. He emphasized that creatives now have the means to craft ideal content for any project using AI-powered design tools for editing images from Shutterstock’s library.

These creative AI editing features are currently in beta and utilize the latest OpenAI technology. Customers can generate new content with AI, as well as edit and transform any image within Shutterstock’s library, accelerating the creative process.

“Shutterstock was founded with the goal of bridging the gap between photographers and the creative professionals who want to license their content.This new offering will bring our customers one step closer to their desired creative, as if they were directing the photoshoot themselves,” said Hennessy.

The creative AI editing suite from Shutterstock boasts six key capabilities, along with additional features like a virtual AI design assistant and advanced filters. The suite promises to empower brands, digital media, and marketing companies to explore new possibilities in content creation. Shutterstock will demonstrate the AI features during the Shutterstock Showcase: Creative AI virtual series on November 9.

The six signature capabilities include:

Magic Brush: Modify images by brushing over desired areas and describing changes.

Variations: Generate alternative options for any image.

Expand Image: Widen the view of an image, revealing more of the scene.

Smart Resize: Automatically adjust image dimensions to match requirements.

Background Remover: Replace or remove backgrounds while retaining the subject.

AI Image Generator: Allows the creation of high-quality visuals by simply describing the desired content.

Compensation for Artists and Ethical AI Initiatives

Artists whose images are licensed after editing will be compensated. However, AI-generated or edited content will not be accepted for licensing, aligning with Shutterstock’s guidelines to protect contributor IP and ensure artists are fairly compensated.

Shutterstock’s foray into creative AI editing is part of its strategic efforts to bring ethical and responsible AI advancements to the creative industry. The platform joined the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) to certify the source and history of media content. Moreover, Shutterstock plans to integrate the CAI’s standards into its AI capabilities and creativity tools, including the DALL·E-powered AI Image Generator, to safeguard users with verifiable information about content creation, authorship, and edit history.

In July, Shutterstock entered into a six-year agreement with OpenAI, granting OpenAI access to Shutterstock’s training data, which includes image, video, and music libraries along with metadata. In return, Shutterstock gained access to the latest OpenAI technology, particularly DALL·E’s text-to-image capabilities for its platform.

The collaboration allows Shutterstock users to edit any image in their library for their creative needs. Additionally, both companies have been working on bringing generative AI to Shutterstock’s GIPHY platform.

