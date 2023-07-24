AI Revolution in Content Creation: Unveiling ‘TheSoul’ Platform with Victor Potrel

Digital content studio TheSoul Publishing is harnessing AI in its creative processes. With a track record of foreseeing industry trends, TheSoul Publishing has amassed over 2 billion social media subscribers and 25 billion monthly views across platforms like YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat. Its channel 5-Minute Crafts is the 5th largest Facebook page worldwide by followers, while Bright Side has over 7 billion views on YouTube.

The company is now taking a step forward with an AI-driven platform called “TheSoul,” which serves as a creative solution for content creators, powered by advanced AI technology.

Metaverse Post interviewed Victor Potrel, vice president of content distribution at TheSoul Publishing. As an expert in the digital content industry, Potrel spoke about how generative AI is revolutionizing content creation and shared insights into “TheSoul” and its impact on the future of digital media.

Potrel previously worked at Google and LEGO, where he managed relationships with major content creators and businesses worldwide, while also leading dedicated content innovation teams.

Could you provide an overview of TheSoul Platform, including its key features, functionality, and how it integrates AI technology to revolutionize the content creation process?

TheSoul Publishing sits at the center of the creator economy ecosystem and is powered by a comprehensive AI-powered system known as TheSoul Platform that streamlines the entire content creation and distribution process. Each module within the platform, including idea generation, workflow production, content archive, and distribution, is designed to enhance efficiency and speed, saving valuable time.

With the support of AI-driven technology, TheSoul Publishing can effortlessly navigate the production process, benefiting from capabilities such as language support, long and short-form video editing, thumbnail creation, translation services, distribution assistance, and performance analysis. TheSoul Platform and its proprietary technology ensure a seamless and efficient production and distribution process.

What are some of the AI-powered modules that TheSoul Publishing offers to content creators, and how do they work?

TheSoul Platform modules include idea generation, translation, production workflow, content archive, distribution, and performance monitoring. The platform uses existing or in-house proprietary AI technology to automate manual routines.

For example, the finder module helps generate new ideas, discover popular social trends, and analyze real-time performance and content metrics across a wide range of platforms.

Another one is the Workflow engine, a specialized and customizable instrument to provide transparent and automated workflows for production teams transferring the required data between stages (i.e., idea --> script --> video/animation --> voice-over --> translation), making the production process significantly faster and asynchronous for teams. In a short amount of time, the Workflow engine has already saved us millions of hours of manual work.

How do the AI tools offered by TheSoul support and empower small businesses to enter and thrive in this digital landscape?

Thanks to automation and AI technology, TheSoul can support creators so they are able to focus on the creative process and content creation – while leaving tasks like video editing to social platform specifications, language support, translation, and distribution to us. This streamlined approach ensures consistency and provides those small businesses with access to advanced resources, leveling the playing field and enabling them to focus on what they do best.

What are some of the future plans and goals that you have for TheSoul Publishing and its AI initiatives?

As the landscape continuously evolves, we’re laser-focused on improving our tools across the production and distribution process to increase further efficiencies.

This includes improvements from archive and library importing and tagging, to significantly enhancing the process of packaging and programming for large archives of content.

We have also recently made a strategic investment in voice AI leader, ElevenLabs, the leader in generative voice AI.

Finally, we are super excited to continue utilizing our content performance datasets to further improve our ability to identify content and trends tailored to audience preferences.

How does TheSoul Publishing strike a balance between leveraging AI and preserving the human touch in its content?

We are proud of our highly talented production team spread across 70 countries worldwide, and we understand the importance of preserving the human element in content creation while leveraging AI technology. We recognize that the personal touch and unique perspective of creators are what make for successful content. The role of AI tools at TheSoul Publishing is to assist and support rather than replace.

While AI technology streamlines various operational tasks, TheSoul Publishing ensures that creative decisions and artistic vision remain in the hands of content creators. AI serves as a valuable assistant, freeing up time and resources so that participants can focus on their strengths—their creativity and the personal perspective they bring to their content.

How has the integration of AI technology in content creation impacted the creative process at TheSoul Publishing?

The integration of AI technology in content creation has significantly enhanced creativity, production efficiency, and distribution strategies. By leveraging AI-powered tools, we can generate innovative ideas, optimize content, and explore new formats based on valuable insights. Automating tasks such as video editing, thumbnail generation, and language translation saves time and allows our team to focus on making great content. Additionally, AI-driven analytics provide valuable performance insights, enabling data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement.

TheSoul Publishing has a massive following across various social media platforms. How does AI help in tailoring content to specific platforms and target audiences while maintaining the brand's unique voice and identity?

Being multi-platform while tailoring for unique audiences and viewing contexts has always played an important part in our approach. AI has enabled us to do this even more effectively, by further optimizing content for each platform, taking into account engagement metrics and content formats, while saving time on previously manual and resource-consuming tasks. This approach helps tailor content to the specific requirements and expectations of different platforms, while also maintaining a core brand experience for fans across formats.

As AI continues to evolve, what future developments or advancements do you foresee in AI-driven content creation, and how is TheSoul Publishing positioned to stay at the forefront of this innovation?

Throughout TheSoul’s history, our team has relied on experimentation and trial & error. This has allowed us to become one of the most prolific digital video content creators in the world. It has also allowed us to create an incredible remote work environment. This philosophy certainly applies to AI, as we’ve been experimenting with the technology for years. With this innovative mindset and a focus on efficiency, TheSoul is well-positioned to continue to lead the content creation space in AI advances into the future.

What advice or insights would you give to aspiring content creators who are interested in leveraging AI in their creative processes? How can they effectively incorporate AI without compromising their unique creative vision?

To effectively incorporate AI into their creative processes without compromising their unique vision, aspiring content creators should begin by understanding what they do best and what seems to be detracting them from it. Then they need to gain an understanding of the capabilities and limitations of AI technologies relevant to content creation. They can then experiment with AI tools, starting small and analyzing the results to learn how AI can enhance their workflow bit by bit. Throughout the integration process, it is essential for creators to use AI tools as a supplement to what they do and not a replacement.

By staying updated with the latest AI advancements and embracing a mindset of continuous adaptation and innovation, creators can leverage AI effectively and ensure they have more time to focus on the aspects that led them to content creation in the first place.

Is there anything else you would like to share?

Overseeing one of the largest digital media portfolios in the world, TheSoul Publishing has amassed extensive expertise in content production and distribution. Having perfected these processes with our own content, we are excited to expand our expertise to further support the broader creator community.

It’s an exciting time to be in digital media. With these AI tools, creators can multiply the impact of their work, and distribute their content across various platforms, and in various languages, with minimal additional time commitment. This brings new creative energy to content creation, creating tremendous opportunities for anyone with an idea.

The sky's the limit whether you have two hundred followers, two hundred million, or two billion!

Read more: