April 23, 2024

0G Labs Partners With OnePiece Labs To Launch Incubator For Crypto And AI

by
Published: April 23, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 23, 2024

In Brief

0G Labs and One Piece Labs establish the OPL x 0G incubator to identify and assist web3 founders in exploring the AI and crypto synergy.

0G Labs Partners With OnePiece Labs To Launch Incubator For Crypto And AI

Web3 infrastructure provider behind the modular AI blockchain 0G, known as 0G Labs, collaborated with the web3 incubator One Piece Labs to establish the OPL x 0G incubator. This initiative is aimed at identifying and assisting promising web3 founders in exploring the potential synergy between AI and cryptocurrency applications, marking the first initiative dedicated to startups operating at the intersection of these technologies.

OnePiece Labs offers seed funding, mentorship, and extensive community networks to assist founders in Web3 development. With deep connections within the Bay Area community, the venture has witnessed its portfolio startups raising over $30 million in funding across two cohorts alone.

Applications for the OPL x 0G incubator will remain open until June 14th. The program is scheduled to commence on July 1st and will span ten weeks, culminating in a demo day slated for September 12th. Participants can expect to receive hands-on guidance from 0G for deploying on its Data Availability layer, along with access to an extensive network of mentors and investors within the Web3 and AI sectors. Additionally, high-impact teams have the opportunity to receive grant funding of up to $50,000 disbursed by 0G.

Developers are encouraged to propose ideas that integrate cryptocurrencies with AI to mutually benefit both sectors. 0G and OPL have pinpointed various concepts, such as AI DAOs, ‘DePIN 2.0’, and trustless prediction marketplaces, as areas where AI applications could enhance cryptocurrency use cases. On the other hand, Verifiable Training, Transparent LLM Drift, and alternative paths to Verifiable Inference are among the concepts that participants can explore to develop Web3-native solutions aimed at enhancing the security and efficiency of AI models.

What Is 0G?

0G is a modular blockchain initiative designed to address the significant challenges associated with utilizing blockchain for AI purposes. Through its modular architecture, free from the constraints of traditional consensus algorithms and execution methods, the project seeks to enhance bandwidth by over 50 times compared to the current state-of-the-art. This advancement aims to enable the execution of AI tasks and projects directly on the blockchain.

Recently, 0G announced the introduction of its testnet, providing an opportunity for node operators, developers, and community members to engage with the network. The 0G mainnet is slated for release in the third quarter of 2024.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
