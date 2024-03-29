Modular Blockchain Sophon Raises $10M Funding from Paper Ventures and Maven11 Amid Veil of Mystery

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Modular blockchain project Sophon raised $10 million in a funding round led by Paper Ventures and Maven11 to accelerate development efforts.

Modular blockchain project Sophon, which describes itself as “mysterious,” disclosed that it raised $10 million in a funding round led by venture capital firms Paper Ventures and Maven11, with additional participation from Spartan, SevenX, OKX Ventures, and Huobi Ventures. With this fresh injection of funds, the project aims to bolster its development efforts.

Sophon is supported by a consortium of prominent investors. Through its strong network, strategic partnerships, and dedicated focus on innovation, the project has garnered significant interest from venture capitalists and angel investors who are backing its enigmatic vision.

Every block is a commitment to build; every new link is a bond that strengthens our chain. pic.twitter.com/WnaangHEfK — sophon (@sophon) March 3, 2024

“Our investment in Sophon aligns with our vision to support projects that are not just technologically advanced but also have the potential to make a profound impact on their communities,” said Danish Chaudhry, general partner of Paper Ventures.

Furthermore, key figures from various sectors have been engaging with Sophon to explore potential strategic partnerships. Rumors are circulating about several projects in the gaming and AI sectors that are considering building on Sophon.

According to the official statement from Sophon, the individuals driving the project forward are eager to unveil more information about the project and its partnerships shortly.

Cryptic Blockchain Sophon Reveals Test Version of Its Game, Gears Up For Token Release To Reward Early Adopters

With nothing more than a few posts on social media platform X being shared, much of the specifics about Sophon remain undisclosed. Moreover, the project’s mysterious profile provides limited information, describing itself as a “modular blockchain powered by [BLANK] and [BLANK] on [BLANK],” suggesting a promising future.

A token of friendship lies ahead.

Welcome new brothers & sisters into our fold.

Help spread this word across the horizon.



End of tweet. pic.twitter.com/t28uYLsD7c — sophon (@sophon) March 23, 2024

Recently, Sophon introduced a test version of its game, inviting users to participate for a limited duration of two hours. Furthermore, the project unveiled its intention to launch its token to reward the community of early followers.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson