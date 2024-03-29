Business News Report
March 29, 2024

Modular Blockchain Sophon Raises $10M Funding from Paper Ventures and Maven11 Amid Veil of Mystery

by
Published: March 29, 2024 at 2:00 pm Updated: March 29, 2024 at 1:15 pm
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 29, 2024 at 2:00 pm

In Brief

Modular blockchain project Sophon raised $10 million in a funding round led by Paper Ventures and Maven11 to accelerate development efforts.

Modular Blockchain Sophon Raises $10M Funding from Paper Ventures and Maven11 Amid Veil of Mystery

Modular blockchain project Sophon, which describes itself as “mysterious,” disclosed that it raised $10 million in a funding round led by venture capital firms Paper Ventures and Maven11, with additional participation from Spartan, SevenX, OKX Ventures, and Huobi Ventures. With this fresh injection of funds, the project aims to bolster its development efforts.

Sophon is supported by a consortium of prominent investors. Through its strong network, strategic partnerships, and dedicated focus on innovation, the project has garnered significant interest from venture capitalists and angel investors who are backing its enigmatic vision. 

“Our investment in Sophon aligns with our vision to support projects that are not just technologically advanced but also have the potential to make a profound impact on their communities,” said Danish Chaudhry, general partner of Paper Ventures.

Furthermore, key figures from various sectors have been engaging with Sophon to explore potential strategic partnerships. Rumors are circulating about several projects in the gaming and AI sectors that are considering building on Sophon.

According to the official statement from Sophon, the individuals driving the project forward are eager to unveil more information about the project and its partnerships shortly. 

Cryptic Blockchain Sophon Reveals Test Version of Its Game, Gears Up For Token Release To Reward Early Adopters

With nothing more than a few posts on social media platform X being shared, much of the specifics about Sophon remain undisclosed. Moreover, the project’s mysterious profile provides limited information, describing itself as a “modular blockchain powered by [BLANK] and [BLANK] on [BLANK],” suggesting a promising future.

Recently, Sophon introduced a test version of its game, inviting users to participate for a limited duration of two hours. Furthermore, the project unveiled its intention to launch its token to reward the community of early followers.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Arbitrum Foundation Announces Third Phase Of Grants Program, Opens Applications From April 15th

by Alisa Davidson
March 29, 2024

Top Investment Projects of the Week 25-29.03

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 29, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Advocates For Memecoins’ Potential In Crypto Sector, Favors ‘Good Memecoins’

by Alisa Davidson
March 29, 2024

Palm Network’s Governance Gala at NFTNYC Promises a Blockchain Renaissance While Making Decentralised Dreams Come True

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 29, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Arbitrum Foundation Announces Third Phase Of Grants Program, Opens Applications From April 15th

by Alisa Davidson
March 29, 2024

Top Investment Projects of the Week 25-29.03

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 29, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Advocates For Memecoins’ Potential In Crypto Sector, Favors ‘Good Memecoins’

by Alisa Davidson
March 29, 2024

Palm Network’s Governance Gala at NFTNYC Promises a Blockchain Renaissance While Making Decentralised Dreams Come True

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 29, 2024

Supply and Demand Zones

Cryptocurrency, like any other currency, is a financial instrument based on the fundamental economic principles of supply ...

Know More

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

With the current fast-growing crypto market, the significance of reliable and secure wallet solutions cannot be emphasized ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Arbitrum Foundation Announces Third Phase Of Grants Program, Opens Applications From April 15th
News Report Technology
Arbitrum Foundation Announces Third Phase Of Grants Program, Opens Applications From April 15th
by Alisa Davidson
March 29, 2024
Top Investment Projects of the Week 25-29.03
Digest Technology
Top Investment Projects of the Week 25-29.03
by Viktoriia Palchik
March 29, 2024
Vitalik Buterin Advocates For Memecoins’ Potential In Crypto Sector, Favors ‘Good Memecoins’
News Report Technology
Vitalik Buterin Advocates For Memecoins’ Potential In Crypto Sector, Favors ‘Good Memecoins’
by Alisa Davidson
March 29, 2024
Palm Network’s Governance Gala at NFTNYC Promises a Blockchain Renaissance While Making Decentralised Dreams Come True
Business News Report
Palm Network’s Governance Gala at NFTNYC Promises a Blockchain Renaissance While Making Decentralised Dreams Come True
by Viktoriia Palchik
March 29, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.