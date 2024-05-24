Zeta Markets Releases Litepaper For Zeta X Rollup, Mainnet Launch Anticipated In Q1, 2025

In Brief Zeta Markets published its Litepaper for Zeta X, a DeFi Layer 2 solution on Solana, with the mainnet anticipated in the first quarter of 2025.

Solana-based derivatives platform Zeta Markets (Z) published its Litepaper for Zeta X (ZX), a decentralized finance (DeFi) Layer 2 solution on the Solana blockchain. The Zeta X mainnet is anticipated to go live in the first quarter of 2025.

ZX will function as a Solana rollup designed to enhance the trading experience. Settlement and consensus (DA) will be managed on Solana‘s native Layer 1. Blocks will be publicly accessible for full node access on Solana Layer 1.

Meanwhile, execution will be managed by an off-chain zkVM-compatible matching engine developed in Rust. This design allows for high throughput, achieving up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) and low latency of 3-5 milliseconds, comparable to major centralized exchanges (CEXs). Additionally, it will support capital efficiency with up to 50x leverage trading and multi-collateral options.

This setup aims to scale and transform decentralized trading, providing performance similar to CEXs but on-chain. ZX will provide the speed, liquidity, and convenience typical of CEXs, combined with the essential advantages of on-chain infrastructure, including self-custody, transparency, and security.

The Z token is the governance token of the Zeta Markets protocol, intended to align the community’s interests with the protocol’s objectives. Through ZX, the utility of the Z token will extend beyond governance and incentives. It will act as the native gas token on the ZX rollup and will be used as an incentive mechanism for stakeholders such as sequencers, full nodes, and prover nodes to perform essential operations.

Zeta Markets Allocates 1% Of Total Z Token Supply To Pyth Network, Jupiter, And Others Included In Community Airdrop

Zeta Markets is building a perpetual exchange platform designed for swaps trading across a range of major cryptocurrencies. The project has received backing from notable investors such as Wintermute, Solana Ventures, Jump Capital, and Electric Capital. To date, Zeta Markets’ trading platform has achieved a trading volume of over $4.5 billion and has a user base of more than 71,600 individuals in monthly activity on the Solana blockchain.

Recently, Zeta Markets launched a community airdrop, distributing 1% of the total token supply, worth $10 million, to communities and supporters within the Solana ecosystem. This distribution included participants from Pyth Network, deBridge, Mad Lads, and Jupiter, among others.

