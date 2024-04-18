Solana-Based Derivatives Protocol Zeta Markets Unveils Tokenomics, Allocates 10% Of Token Supply For Airdrops

Derivatives protocol built on Solana, Zeta Markets (Z) unveiled the tokenomics of its native token ahead of the upcoming airdrop.

The total supply of Zeta Markets tokens amounts to 1 billion with a distribution plan that allocates 30% to platform trader incentives, 22.5% to the community treasury, 20% to contributors, 17.5% to investors, and 10% to airdrops.

The token airdrop will undergo two distribution phases. The initial phase will serve early users and the Solana ecosystem, with 5% allocated to traders and 1% to Zeta Markets users. In the second phase, 4% of the airdrop will be distributed to early token pledgers.

Platform incentives that are specifically designated for traders and are crafted to cultivate favorable trading conditions will commence shortly following the airdrop.

The token plays a pivotal role in governing the Zeta protocol and will introduce innovative vote escrow tokenomics on Solana. Furthermore, through token staking, users will gain access to governance privileges, additional rewards, and an opportunity for extended staking periods for enhanced benefits. In addition, maker and taker rewards, accounting for 30% of the tokens, will be allocated to users to ensure high liquidity and optimal exchange conditions.

We’re proud to introduce $Z – the future of decentralized trading.$Z powers the governance and protocol growth of Zeta Markets, @solana's fastest perpetuals exchange, which has facilitated +$4B in trading volume serving 71.6k monthly active users.



Coming soon. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ivGyoZ4S55 — Zeta Markets | v2 Live 🔥 (@ZetaMarkets) April 9, 2024

Zeta Markets Achieves $4.5B Trading Volume On Solana, Plans Expansion With Decentralized Exchange Launch

Established in 2021, Zeta Markets is building a perpetual exchange that facilitates swaps trading for various major cryptocurrencies. The venture is supported by notable investors encompassing Wintermute, Solana Ventures, Jump Capital, and Electric Capital. Thus far, Zeta Markets’ trading platform has overseen a trading volume surpassing $4.5 billion and serves over 71,600 users by monthly activity on the Solana blockchain.

In the near future, Zeta Markets aims to expand its operations by implementing a Solana decentralized exchange (DEX) Layer 2, which will rival the performance of centralized exchanges (CEXs) while maintaining a high standard of security and transparency.

