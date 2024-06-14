Polygon Debuts Its Governance Hub, Providing Unified Transparent Interface For Community Governance

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Polygon launched its Governance Hub which will serve as a full-stack governance solution and unified interface for the community.

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Polygon announced the launch of its Governance Hub, developed in collaboration with open-source software provider Aragon. The Governance Hub aims to serve as a full-stack governance solution and unified interface for the community, empowering its engagement in shaping the development of Polygon technology.

Initially, the focus of the hub will be on two key aspects of Polygon governance: Protocol Governance and System Smart Contract (SSC) Governance.

Protocol Governance on Polygon will enable the enhancement of Polygon protocols through the Polygon Improvement Proposals (PIP) framework and ecosystem-wide consensus, following a process similar to Ethereum protocol governance. On the other hand, SSC Governance will oversee upgrades to Layer 1 smart contracts essential for the functioning of Polygon protocols.

The Hub is expected to enhance transparency and community participation in Protocol Governance. It will also introduce staker voting and a delegate program to empower the community with oversight over protocol development for SSC Governance.

For Protocol Governance, the hub will accumulate all submitted PIPs and track their development stages. For SSC Governance, it will facilitate the proposal of PIPs, conducting reviews, and voting by the Protocol Council (PC). Afterward, a transparency report will be published, along with putting the PIP on the blockchain. Subsequently, a 10-day voting period will be open to the community, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making by either voting directly or delegating their votes to community representatives aligned with their interests.

introducing the Polygon Governance Hub — a unified & transparent interface for community governance, developed with @AragonProject.



built hand-in-hand with the community, the hub marks the next chapter of Polygon governance and community ownership.



more on what this means 🧵 pic.twitter.com/CrAg6QwKwG — Polygon | Aggregated (@0xPolygon) June 14, 2024

What Is Polygon?

Polygon, previously known as Matic Network, is a notable player in the realm of Ethereum scaling solutions, focusing on enhancing blockchain scalability. The Polygon SDK serves as its foundation, enabling the creation of diverse applications including rollup blockchains and customized standalone blockchains. It leverages the Plasma Framework and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to enhance Ethereum into a secure multichain system.

Recently, Polygon launched its Community Grant Program, earmarking 35 million MATIC tokens to support developers constructing projects on its network. Concurrently, the platform rolled out the Polygon Miden Alpha Testnet V2, incorporating numerous new features designed to improve the overall developer experience.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson