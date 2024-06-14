Crypto Exchange Jupiter To Introduce Jupiter Swap V3, Dynamic Slippage, Among Other Key Updates In Coming Weeks

In Brief Crypto exchange Jupiter conducted research and development efforts and is gearing up to roll out key updates over the next few weeks.

Founder of the decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator operating on the Solana blockchain, Jupiter, Meow, announced that the team has dedicated the past several months to extensive work on major backend architectures and significant research and development efforts. These efforts focused on tackling challenging issues such as automating slippage and testing innovative approaches to longstanding user experience (UX) problems like token lists and automated execution. With these developments nearing completion, the platform is now preparing to roll out a series of key updates over the next few weeks.

Among the new products in its pipeline, Jupiter intends to launch Jupiter Swap V3, which includes an instant token listing feature enabling users to trade tokens as soon as they are listed on any markets. The Dynamic Slippage feature is designed to enhance MEV protection and improve transaction success rates. Token List V2 will now feature faster verification, partner tags, and enhanced token search capabilities.

Additionally, the exchange plans to introduce Value Averaging. Furthermore, it will unveil the Jupiter APE Wallet, a smart wallet enabling fast trading and swapping of meme or celebrity tokens on the exchange and across various platforms.

In the post on social media platform X, Meow emphasized that all its endeavors are experimental, with operations perpetually in alpha and beta stages, and the project will remain to function as a startup. Meow also pointed out its openness to community feedback and its readiness to continuously work on enhancements.

Jupiter Exchange Adjusts Fee Structure for Perpetual Contracts

Jupiter provides a range of exchange services, such as a Swaps tool and a Payments application programming interface(API) for specifying output token amounts, Limit Orders, and Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) options. It offers integration support for decentralized exchanges (DEXs) through the Jupiter Terminal and guidelines for token visibility on its platform. Currently, Jupiter has recorded a trading volume of over $863 million in the past 24 hours.

Recently, the exchange has lowered its opening and closing fees for perpetual contracts from 0.1% to 0.07%. Additionally, JLP holders can now earn 75% of the fees generated from perpetual contracts. This change was introduced alongside a new price impact fee, designed to simulate the order book impact of users’ trades. The fee increases with the size of the trade, aiming to ensure that larger trades reflect a higher fee.

