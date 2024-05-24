ALIENX Launches HAL Testnet And Airdrop, Enabling Participants To Earn ALIEN Tokens

In Brief Staking blockchain platform ALIENX announced the launch of its HAL testnet and has commenced a three-week HAL testnet airdrop event.

Users now can take part in the HAL testnet to earn ALIEN token rewards by completing interactive tasks. The ALIENX HAL quest is structured into basic tasks and ecosystem project tasks, covering activities such as bridge operations, faucet usage, minting, swapping, non-fungible token (NFT) trading, staking, and contract deployment.

Regarding the faucet, each individual user address should be able to claim 0.01 ETH and 2 ALIEN test tokens daily. Meanwhile, minting the HAL Pioneer Badge is essential as it will serve as a credential for participating in the testnet.

Completing cross-chain bridging allows users to receive 2 ALIEN test tokens. Furthermore, users can participate in swapping on the ecosystem decentralized exchange (DEX) and earn 2 ALIEN test tokens for each LP added. Trading NFTs on the AlienSwap NFT Marketplace also rewards users with 2 ALIEN test tokens. To receive 5 ALIEN test tokens, users are required to stake assets, with each staking amounting to no less than $20. Additionally, users will be granted 10 ALIEN test tokens for contract deployment.

Rewards earned through participation in the HAL testnet will be exchanged for AIX mainnet airdrops at a specific ratio following the mainnet’s release.

Why HAL Testnet Important?



The launch of the HAL Testnet is critical for preparing for the ALIENX HAL mainnet launch. We will conduct extensive testing on the testnet to ensure the mainnet's functionality is perfected and the ecosystem is developed.



What Is ALIENX?

ALIENX is an AI node-driven staking blockchain compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), intended to bolster the adoption of NFTs and gaming. It facilitates earning with BTC, ETH, ARB, SOL, and NFTs. ALIENX has garnered backing from venture firms encompassing OKX Ventures, C2 Ventures, and Next Leader Capital, with its most recent funding round raising $17 million, resulting in a total project valuation of $200 million.

The deployment of the ALIENX mainnet is scheduled for June, coinciding with the introduction of the AIX mainnet token exchange. Furthermore, the migration of AI Nodes to function on the ALIENX mainnet will also be officially initiated.

Recently, ALIENX has achieved significant milestones, with the project reaching a total value staked of $27 million and attracting over 50,000 staking users.

