Laniakea Prepares For Deployment On Monad And New Testing Version Launch, Unveils Discord ‘Lala-Nads’ Role Giveaway

In Brief Blockchain game Laniakea will deploy on Monad, marking one of the initial GameFi projects to establish a presence on this network.

Immersive MMORPG blockchain game Laniakea announced its deployment on the Layer 1 public blockchain Monad, marking one of the initial GameFi projects to establish a presence on this network. The game also disclosed intentions to release a new version for internal testing during the Monad test network phase.

Monad is a blockchain compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), capable of processing up to 10,000 transactions per second with one-second block times and single-slot finality. It integrates technologies such as MonadBFT, Deferred Execution, Parallel Execution, and MonadDB to achieve these capabilities.

With the help of Monad‘s advanced technology, which offers scalability and speed for smooth gameplay, Laniakea aims to realize its vision of becoming a player-centric world where in-game assets and experiences continually enhance the game ecosystem. It is dedicated to fostering Web3 development and advancing the gaming industry, bolstering the blockchain ecosystem’s foundations, and accelerating community engagement and influence.

Laniakea noted that the data of early players who participated in the previous Explorer Edition S1 test version and made contributions will be preserved. Furthermore, it intends to commence internal testing on both PC and mobile platforms later this year.

To mark the launch, Laniakea has announced a giveaway of limited Laniakea + Monad themed roles on the messaging platform Discord. To obtain the role, users are encouraged to quote and share the initial announcement on social media platform X, post it in the “Lala-Nads Lounge” within the Discord channel, and actively participate in community discussions. The event is currently underway and will conclude at 12:00 pm on June 20th.

Laniakea Conducts Its Closed Playtest Laniakea Explorer Edition S1

Laniakea is a cross-platform game offering real-time combat, an expansive open world, and diverse gameplay modes like full-loot PvP, PvE, and GvG. It introduces unique elements such as a non-fungible token (NFT) pet breeding system and a dynamic sandbox land system. Additionally, Laniakea includes interactive mini-games such as MOBA and Battle Royale.

Recently, the platform concluded its closed playtest, Laniakea Explorer Edition S1, during which it tested the game and attracted early supporters via wallet connections and NFT mints.

