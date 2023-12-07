US Senator Calls for Probe on Governments Spying Apple and Google Users

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief U.S. Senator Ron Wyden cautioned that unidentified foreign governments are surveilling Google and Apple users through the push notifications.

In a startling revelation on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden cautioned that unidentified foreign governments are actively surveilling smartphone users through the push notifications of popular apps.

In a letter addressed to the Department of Justice, Wyden expressed concern that foreign officials were pressuring tech giants Alphabet’s Google and Apple to hand over user data. While specific details remain scarce, the letter sheds light on a new avenue the government may exploit to monitor smartphones.

Push notifications, integral to various apps, serve to alert users about incoming messages, breaking news, and updates. Senator Wyden emphasized that these notifications, often audible or visual signals, predominantly traverse Google and Apple’s servers, as reported by Reuters.

This unique infrastructure provides the tech giants with unprecedented insights into the traffic between apps and users, placing them in a position to facilitate government surveillance of user interactions with specific applications.

Tech Giants Open Up About Push Notification Spying

Senator Wyden urged the Department of Justice to reconsider or adjust policies that impede open discussions about push notification spying.

In response, Apple stated that Wyden’s letter had now enabled them to disclose additional details regarding government monitoring of push notifications. The company asserted that federal restrictions had previously prevented them from sharing such information, but with the issue now public, they intend to update their transparency reporting to encompass these requests.

Google expressed solidarity with Wyden’s commitment to keeping users informed about government requests. However, the Department of Justice refrained from commenting on the push notification surveillance issue and whether it had imposed any restrictions on Apple or Google from discussing it.

Citing an undisclosed tip as the information source, Wyden’s letter revealed that both foreign and U.S. government agencies have been soliciting metadata related to push notifications from Apple and Google. The objective is to link anonymous users of messaging apps to specific Apple or Google accounts. Although the source did not identify the foreign governments involved, they described them as democracies allied with the United States.

While push notifications generally escape users’ scrutiny, they have intermittently drawn attention from technologists due to the challenges of deploying them without transmitting data to Google or Apple. French developer David Libeau, earlier this year, highlighted the lack of awareness among users and developers regarding the data emission through push notifications, referring to them as a “privacy nightmare.”

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv