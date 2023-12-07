Safe Introduces Safe{RecoveryHub} for Enhanced Crypto Wallet Recovery

In Brief Safe launched Safe{RecoveryHub} offering customizable self-hosted recovery solutions for crypto wallets, enhancing user control and security.

Formerly known as Gnosis Safe, Safe today announced the launch of Safe{RecoveryHub}, an ecosystem for crypto wallet recovery. The new platform offers users customizable and self-hosted recovery solutions, marking a significant advancement in the security and accessibility of cryptocurrency wallets.

Safe{RecoveryHub} introduces a novel approach to account recovery, allowing users to designate one or multiple “Recoverers” for their wallets. This feature provides a more personalized and secure method for users to regain access to their accounts.

Starting today, Safe{Wallet} users can set up their customized recovery processes. This self-custody recovery option provides users with a range of setups, catering to different security needs and preferences.

The company also announced upcoming partnerships with Sygnum and Coincover, set to launch in the first half of 2024. These collaborations aim to further expand the range of third-party recovery solutions available within Safe{RecoveryHub}.

A key feature of Safe{RecoveryHub} is the emphasis on user control and security. Even when utilizing third-party recovery services, users retain full control over their accounts with veto rights to cancel any recovery attempts.

Importantly, users do not have to share any private key material with third-party providers, maintaining the integrity and security of their digital assets.

Users interested in the upcoming partner recovery solutions can sign up for a waitlist, ensuring they are among the first to know when these new services launch. This move by Safe demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in cryptocurrency security and user experience.

