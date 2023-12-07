News Report Technology
Safe Introduces Safe{RecoveryHub} for Enhanced Crypto Wallet Recovery

Published: December 07, 2023 at 7:29 am Updated: December 07, 2023 at 7:29 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 07, 2023 at 7:29 am

In Brief

Safe launched Safe{RecoveryHub} offering customizable self-hosted recovery solutions for crypto wallets, enhancing user control and security.

Formerly known as Gnosis Safe, Safe today announced the launch of Safe{RecoveryHub}, an ecosystem for crypto wallet recovery. The new platform offers users customizable and self-hosted recovery solutions, marking a significant advancement in the security and accessibility of cryptocurrency wallets.

Safe{RecoveryHub} introduces a novel approach to account recovery, allowing users to designate one or multiple “Recoverers” for their wallets. This feature provides a more personalized and secure method for users to regain access to their accounts.

Starting today, Safe{Wallet} users can set up their customized recovery processes. This self-custody recovery option provides users with a range of setups, catering to different security needs and preferences.

The company also announced upcoming partnerships with Sygnum and Coincover, set to launch in the first half of 2024. These collaborations aim to further expand the range of third-party recovery solutions available within Safe{RecoveryHub}.

A key feature of Safe{RecoveryHub} is the emphasis on user control and security. Even when utilizing third-party recovery services, users retain full control over their accounts with veto rights to cancel any recovery attempts.

Importantly, users do not have to share any private key material with third-party providers, maintaining the integrity and security of their digital assets.

Users interested in the upcoming partner recovery solutions can sign up for a waitlist, ensuring they are among the first to know when these new services launch. This move by Safe demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in cryptocurrency security and user experience.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

