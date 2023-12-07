Meta Launches EMU-Powered Image Generator ‘Imagine’, Announces AI Integration Across Apps

Meta unveils AI image generator Imagine with Meta and introduces over 20 new AI-driven features across its applications.

American technology conglomerate Meta Platforms introduced Imagine with Meta, a new standalone generative artificial intelligence (AI) product.

Utilizing the capabilities of Meta’s native text-to-image generation model EMU, Imagine with Meta is designed to assist users in creating high-resolution images from natural language text prompts.

“We’ve enjoyed hearing from people about how they’re using Imagine, Meta AI’s text-to-image generation feature, to make fun and creative content in chats. Today, we’re expanding access to imagine outside of chats. While our messaging experience is designed for more playful, back-and-forth interactions, you can now create free images on the web, too”, commented Meta in a blog post.

In an effort to enhance transparency in AI-generated content, Meta plans to implement invisible watermarking on images generated through its AI tools in the upcoming weeks.

These watermarks, though invisible, will be created using an AI model and can be detected with a corresponding model. This move addresses concerns related to potential misuse of AI in content generation, boosting transparency and traceability.

“The watermarks are resilient to common image manipulations like cropping, resizing, color change, screen shots, image compression, noise, sticker overlays and more. We aim to bring invisible watermarking to many of our products with AI-generated images in the future”, Meta stated.

In terms of functionality, the newly introduced Imagine with Meta bears similarities to OpenAI’s DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion. Much like these counterparts, Imagine with Meta is poised to compete in the rapidly evolving landscape of generative AI products.

Meta Unveils New AI Enhancements Across Applications

In the same announcement, Meta introduced over 20 new AI-driven features across its applications, continuing advancing its large-language model Meta AI. These enhancements span a wide range, from improving search functions and social media experiences to enhancing business communications.

The company highlighted ongoing deployment of AI experiences across its applications, the introduction of the Llama family of large language models, and research advancements such as Emu Video and Emu Edit. These tools will continue to enhance the functionality of Meta’s products in the coming year, particularly the hardware required to support AR and VR applications.

For content creators, the company Meta is currently testing AI-generated suggested replies in direct messages through its Llama text generator. This feature aims to streamline communication between creators and their audiences by suggesting responses that align with the creators’ communication styles.

​​AI models will also be involved in creating personalized greetings, editing posts and offering content suggestions across various sections of Facebook and Instagram, including Groups and Marketplace.

In its built-in Marketplace, Meta is empowering vendors and sellers by providing the option to harness generative AI to enhance the overall user experience.

Additionally, Meta plans to integrate Multi-round Automatic Red-Teaming (MART) into its AI models. This technology trains an adversarial model to help Meta detect offensive, fraudulent, or harmful content by fostering competition between models, leading to their continuous evolution and increased capabilities.

The introduction of Imagine with Meta, along with the new features, highlights the company’s persistent dedication to reshaping the AI landscape.

