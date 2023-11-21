MediaTek Launches 5G Chipset to Boost On-Device Generative AI Capabilities

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Taiwan-based chipmaker MediaTek announced the launch of Dimensity 8300 chipset to boost smartphone generative AI capabilities.

In a move to rival Qualcomm‘s recent Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Taiwan-based chipmaker MediaTek announced the launch of Dimensity 8300 chipset for premium 5G smartphones to deliver on-device generative AI capabilities, better connectivity and energy efficiency.

The first phones powered by the Dimensity 8300 chipset are expected to launch in December 2023.

According to the company, the Dimensity 8300 is equipped with a dedicated APU 780 AI processor, enabling on-device generative AI capabilities with the ability to handle models of up to 10 billion parameters.

The chipset incorporates the Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, offering a substantial 60% boost in performance and a commendable 55% reduction in power consumption, it added. Additionally, the device now has the capability to capture 4K videos at 60 frames per second, aligning itself with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

MediaTek has introduced a new feature, allowing users to concurrently record 4K HDR videos using two cameras. This update also includes ‘flagship grade video noise reduction’ and an AI-Color Content Smart Image Signal Processor (ISP).

The company has focused on memory and storage advancements. MediaTek has elevated the maximum RAM speed support from 6400MHz to 8300MHz. This upgrade is anticipated to translate into a practical 33% improvement in multitasking capabilities. Furthermore, the Dimensity 8300 introduces support for the latest storage standard, UFS 4.0, surpassing its predecessor’s UFS 3.1.

Built on TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process, the chipset has an octa-core CPU with an ‘all big-core design.’ Comprising 4 ARM Cortex-A715 cores and 4 ARM Cortex-A510 cores, this configuration, as per the firm, promises a 20% increase in performance while concurrently consuming 30% less power than its predecessor.

Optimized Gaming Performance and Network Connectivity

As per the firm, gamers will appreciate the inclusion of MediaTek’s ‘Adaptive Game Technology 2.0’ and Modem Express 2.0. These features are designed to optimize gaming performance and potentially maintain a lower operating temperature during high FPS gaming sessions.

The Dimensity 8300 stands out in terms of connectivity, supporting peak download speeds of up to 5.17Gbps on 5G networks. Additionally, it embraces Wi-Fi 6E technology, providing a substantial two-times increase in bandwidth compared to the previous generation, it added.

Anticipated to make its market debut in December 2023, the first smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8300 will offer users a blend of performance, AI capabilities, and cutting-edge features in the competitive mid-range segment.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 emerges as one of the strong contenders in the mid-range chipset arena, introducing improvements across performance, AI capabilities and multimedia functionalities.

