News Report Technology
November 21, 2023

MediaTek Launches 5G Chipset to Boost On-Device Generative AI Capabilities

by
Published: November 21, 2023 at 6:37 am Updated: November 21, 2023 at 6:37 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 21, 2023 at 6:37 am

In Brief

Taiwan-based chipmaker MediaTek announced the launch of Dimensity 8300 chipset to boost smartphone generative AI capabilities.

MediaTek Launches 5G Chipset to Boost On-Device Generative AI Capabilities

In a move to rival Qualcomm‘s recent Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Taiwan-based chipmaker MediaTek announced the launch of Dimensity 8300 chipset for premium 5G smartphones to deliver on-device generative AI capabilities, better connectivity and energy efficiency.

The first phones powered by the Dimensity 8300 chipset are expected to launch in December 2023.

According to the company, the Dimensity 8300 is equipped with a dedicated APU 780 AI processor, enabling on-device generative AI capabilities with the ability to handle models of up to 10 billion parameters.

The chipset incorporates the Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, offering a substantial 60% boost in performance and a commendable 55% reduction in power consumption, it added. Additionally, the device now has the capability to capture 4K videos at 60 frames per second, aligning itself with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

MediaTek has introduced a new feature, allowing users to concurrently record 4K HDR videos using two cameras. This update also includes ‘flagship grade video noise reduction’ and an AI-Color Content Smart Image Signal Processor (ISP).

The company has focused on memory and storage advancements. MediaTek has elevated the maximum RAM speed support from 6400MHz to 8300MHz. This upgrade is anticipated to translate into a practical 33% improvement in multitasking capabilities. Furthermore, the Dimensity 8300 introduces support for the latest storage standard, UFS 4.0, surpassing its predecessor’s UFS 3.1.

Built on TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process, the chipset has an octa-core CPU with an ‘all big-core design.’ Comprising 4 ARM Cortex-A715 cores and 4 ARM Cortex-A510 cores, this configuration, as per the firm, promises a 20% increase in performance while concurrently consuming 30% less power than its predecessor.

Optimized Gaming Performance and Network Connectivity

As per the firm, gamers will appreciate the inclusion of MediaTek’s ‘Adaptive Game Technology 2.0’ and Modem Express 2.0. These features are designed to optimize gaming performance and potentially maintain a lower operating temperature during high FPS gaming sessions.

The Dimensity 8300 stands out in terms of connectivity, supporting peak download speeds of up to 5.17Gbps on 5G networks. Additionally, it embraces Wi-Fi 6E technology, providing a substantial two-times increase in bandwidth compared to the previous generation, it added.

Anticipated to make its market debut in December 2023, the first smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8300 will offer users a blend of performance, AI capabilities, and cutting-edge features in the competitive mid-range segment.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 emerges as one of the strong contenders in the mid-range chipset arena, introducing improvements across performance, AI capabilities and multimedia functionalities.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Inside OpenAI’s Struggles: What You Need to Know About the Current Turmoil and Controversies

by Kumar Gandharv
November 21, 2023

OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Greg Brockman Join Microsoft to Lead Advanced AI Research Team, Announces CEO Satya Nadella

by Alisa Davidson
November 20, 2023

OpenAI Board Fires CEO Sam Altman, CTO Mira Murati Appointed Interim Chief

by Victor Dey
November 18, 2023

Israel’s Tech Industry Unfazed Amid Escalating Hamas Conflict, Says Sony Semiconductor Israel

by Victor Dey
November 17, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

EnigmaFund Launches Excelsior to Offer Crypto Investment Opportunities to Budding Investors

by Nik Asti
November 21, 2023

Inside OpenAI’s Struggles: What You Need to Know About the Current Turmoil and Controversies

by Kumar Gandharv
November 21, 2023

Apple Faces Lawsuit for Blocking Crypto Peer-to-Peer Payment Services

by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2023

SEC’s Securities Allegations Against Tokens Fail to Deter Investors

by Nik Asti
November 21, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
EnigmaFund Launches Excelsior to Offer Crypto Investment Opportunities to Budding Investors
Markets News Report
EnigmaFund Launches Excelsior to Offer Crypto Investment Opportunities to Budding Investors
by Nik Asti
November 21, 2023
Inside OpenAI’s Struggles: What You Need to Know About the Current Turmoil and Controversies
News Report Technology
Inside OpenAI’s Struggles: What You Need to Know About the Current Turmoil and Controversies
by Kumar Gandharv
November 21, 2023
Apple Faces Lawsuit for Blocking Crypto Peer-to-Peer Payment Services
News Report Technology
Apple Faces Lawsuit for Blocking Crypto Peer-to-Peer Payment Services
by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2023
SEC’s Securities Allegations Against Tokens Fail to Deter Investors
Markets News Report
SEC’s Securities Allegations Against Tokens Fail to Deter Investors
by Nik Asti
November 21, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.