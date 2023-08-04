Top 10 Crypto Casinos with the Biggest Wins Ever in 2023

Cryptocurrency has drastically transformed many aspects of our global financial landscape, none more so than the world of online casinos. Not only has it provided a more secure and transparent gaming platform for gamblers, but it has also redefined the extent of the potential rewards.

Welcome to our comprehensive exploration of the best crypto casinos boasting the biggest wins ever recorded. These digital casinos have not only adopted the trailblazing tech of blockchain, but they’ve also changed lives, creating instant crypto-millionaires. This article delves into these epicenters of crypto gambling, where fortunes can shift at the spin of a reel, the turn of a card, or the roll of the dice.

Game Variety: Casinos that offer a wide variety of games tend to have larger user bases, which can lead to larger jackpots. Games might include slots, poker, blackjack, and roulette, among others. Payout Rates: Casinos that have higher payout rates or RTP (Return to Player) tend to have larger wins. Jackpot Sizes: Progressive jackpots, which increase each time a game is played but the jackpot is not won, can reach extremely high levels and result in substantial winnings. Reputation and Reviews: The best crypto casinos will have a strong reputation for fairness, customer service, and prompt payouts. You’ll want to look for reviews and ratings from users and reputable casino review sites. Security and Transparency: The use of blockchain technology should provide provable fairness and transparency in games. The best casinos will have clearly outlined security measures and policies. Licensing and Registration: Casinos that are licensed and registered under reputable jurisdictions offer an additional layer of security and trustworthiness.

Crypto Casino with Biggest Wins Ever Comparison Table

Unleashing the remarkable tales of luck and fortune that lurk in the world of crypto casinos, we bring you a rundown of the most extraordinary Bitcoin jackpot wins. Shifting away from conventional casino wins, we shine the spotlight exclusively on crypto casinos, celebrating the mightiest wins in Bitcoin or its equivalent currency.

So, are you all set to delve into the phenomenal triumphs of some of the luckiest gamblers out there?

1. 83,110 BTC on Live Roulette

1. Stake Crypto Casino

Renowned Canadian rapper Drake is no stranger to the limelight. Beyond his illustrious music career, he is also a fervent gambler and a regular patron at Stake Casino.

As a Stake partner, the globally acclaimed artist often broadcasts his gambling exploits through his Stake vs. Drake streams.

In one of his recent gambling sessions, Drake started his game with a hefty $8.5 million balance. This was not your everyday bet, indeed.

After making several sizeable and fortunate wagers, he quickly multiplied his money, racking up a staggering win of $27.2 million. This gigantic sum translates to around 83K BTC in today’s currency.

2. 11,000 BTC on Crypto Dice

2. Crypto Dice

The crypto casino world witnessed one of the most substantial wins in 2013 when a player named Nakowa bagged around 11,000 Bitcoin playing Crypto Dice. This monumental win happened on a site called Just Dice, which—as you might guess—offers solely a provably fair Dice game.

Regrettably, the value of Bitcoin in 2013 did not match its current worth. Nevertheless, Nakowa must have walked away with a significant sum, given that Bitcoin’s value fluctuated between $20 and $1,200 during that year.

3. 524.7 BTC on Might of Ra

3. Stake Crypto Casino

Popular Twitch streamer Trainwreck, similar to Drake, partners with Stake Casino and frequently streams his gambling endeavors. Sometimes, he even broadcasts his gaming marathon for a straight 24 hours, thoroughly indulging in his favorite games on Stake.

During one of his sessions in March 2022, Trainwreck wagered 0.023322 BTC on the Might of Ra video slot by Pragmatic Play. He hit a colossal multiplier of 22,500x, transforming his bet of 0.2 BTC into a whopping 524.7 BTC. At the time of this spectacular win, it amounted to around $13 million, making it one of the most significant online casino wins ever streamed live.

Stake couldn’t help but celebrate Trainwreck’s astounding win, even taking to Twitter to declare it as a world-record non-jackpot win!

A win that needs to be seen to be believed 👀👀



4. 259.74 BTC on Video Slots

4. Bitcoin Video Slots

As reported by PR Newswire, an anonymous player, recognized only as #28ea0d38e1, won almost 260 Bitcoin while playing video slots. The player wagered just 0.1 BTC and managed to hit a progressive jackpot, bagging them around $290,000 at the time of their victory.

While this sum might not compare to Drake’s astronomical wins, the fortunate player in question accomplished a 2600% return on their initial bet, making it an impressively productive day’s work.

5. 216 BTC on Troll Hunters

5. Cloudbet Casino

Cloudbet stands as one of the most sought-after crypto casinos and is renowned for paying out several considerable wins over the years.

In March 2017, an unknown female player gambled 0.16 BTC on the Troll Hunters video slot by Play’n GO. Fortuitously, she managed to secure 1000% more than her initial wager, winning 160 BTC in a single spin.

But she wasn’t satisfied with just that. The daring player continued to play, and her persistence was rewarded. She went on to win an additional 56 BTC, bringing her total to a staggering 216 BTC in a single gaming session.

6. 161 BTC on Multifruit 81

6. Play’n GO

In 2019, a Finnish player walked away with 161 BTC while playing Multifruit 81, a simplistic video slot developed by Play’n GO. Given that the Bitcoin price hovered between $3,500 and $12,000 at the time, the player’s winnings would have been anywhere between $563,000 and approximately $1.9 million, assuming an immediate cash-out.

Like the previous winner on our list, this Finnish player decided to ride her lucky wave. Within just two days, she accumulated an additional 45 BTC, marking her achievement as one of the most significant slot wins in crypto casino history.

7. 55 BTC on True Sheriff

7. Betsoft

Breaking away from the pattern of our list, the next player amassed nearly 55 BTC without investing a single penny.

About a decade ago, in 2013, a player known as Nickelj leveraged his welcome bonus and wound up winning 55 BTC playing True Sheriff, a video slot by Betsoft. During his gameplay, Nickelj won a bonus round, and just before it was about to conclude, he lucked out on several free spins.

At this juncture, Nickelj chose to trigger the Max Bet feature, which ultimately led him to hit the jackpot and pocket a hefty 55 BTC.

8. 53 BTC on Live Roulette

While many of the players on our list can attribute their big wins to a single stroke of luck, one of the largest known crypto casino wins resulted from a series of smaller wins—essentially an extremely lucky session.

The anonymous player took part in a game of Cloudbet’s Live Roulette. Leveraging high betting limits, a pinch of luck, and possibly a great deal of skill, the player concluded the session with a rewarding 53 BTC.

9. 49.22 BTC on Lightning Roulette

9. Lightning Roulette

Evolution’s Lightning Roulette is one of the most popular variants of a classic casino game. In Lightning Roulette, each time the croupier spins the wheel, lightning strikes random fields on the table, charging each one it hits with an enticing multiplier.

One fortunate player seized this feature’s potential when her bet was multiplied by 500x, the highest possible multiplier, netting her a whopping 49.22 BTC. And just like many of the players on our list, she was not content with stopping there and decided to continue her gameplay. According to Cloudbet’s blog, within a session lasting less than an hour, she nearly doubled her initial win, ending the day with a staggering profit of 87 BTC.

10. 9.19 BTC on First Person Mega Ball

10. BC.Game Casino

In March 2023, a fortunate player known only by their Player ID 8582928 placed a bet of $2,174.85 at BC.Game Casino while participating in the First Person Mega Ball game by Evolution. As fortune would have it, they secured a 128x multiplier, resulting in an impressive win of $276,289.

While this win might not rank among the largest casino wins ever recorded, it certainly stands out as one of the most recent ones, confirming that lucky breaks are still very much a part of the gaming world.

Conclusion

As we’ve traversed through the terrain of high-stakes crypto casinos and monumental wins, it’s clear that this is a thrilling, transformative industry. The highlighted platforms offer a glimpse into an ecosystem where digital currency and fortune intersect grandly. As we look forward to the further evolution of blockchain technology, we anticipate an even brighter horizon for crypto casinos, promising more substantial wins and enhanced player experiences. For seasoned pros and intrigued beginners alike, the opportunities these crypto casinos present are truly a game-changer.

FAQs

What is a crypto casino? A crypto casino is an online gambling platform that accepts cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many others as a form of deposit and withdrawal. These casinos often offer the same types of games you’d find in traditional online casinos. What are the advantages of crypto casinos? Crypto casinos offer numerous benefits, such as faster transactions, lower fees, enhanced privacy, and increased security through blockchain technology. How can I identify a reputable crypto casino? Reputable crypto casinos often have a gambling license, transparent terms and conditions, robust security measures, and a wide variety of games from established software providers. What’s the biggest win ever recorded in a crypto casino? The size of the biggest win can vary between casinos and is continually changing as new winners are created. This article reviews some of the most substantial wins ever recorded in crypto casinos. How secure are my funds in a crypto casino? The security of your funds in a crypto casino depends largely on the platform’s security measures. Most reputable crypto casinos utilize advanced encryption and blockchain technology, ensuring high levels of security for your funds. Are crypto casinos legal? The legality of crypto casinos depends on the jurisdiction. In some regions, online gambling, including crypto casinos, is entirely legal and regulated, while it’s prohibited in others.

