News Report Technology
January 14, 2024

Top 10 AI News of The Week You Might Have Missed

by
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:48 am Updated: January 14, 2024 at 7:48 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 14, 2024 at 7:48 am

In Brief

Explore the week’s top 10 AI news, featuring PLA integrating ChatGPT-like tech for military AI, Singapore’s first AI-powered ETF, and more.

Top 10 AI News of The Week You Might Have Missed

Explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence with our roundup of the top 10 AI news stories from the week. From cutting-edge applications in military AI and retail to innovative tools transforming the shopping experience and addressing concerns about AI in elections, stay informed about the week’s key developments in the world of AI.

China’s PLA Explores AI Integration to Improve Military Combat Proficiency

Chinese scientists, collaborating with the People’s Liberation Army, are integrating ChatGPT-like technologies into a military AI project to enhance its capabilities in handling scenarios involving human opponents. This marks China’s first public use of commercial large language models (LLMs) in military applications, raising ethical concerns.

The AI, linked to models like Baidu’s Ernie, autonomously processes data, generates suggestions and aims to improve communication with human counterparts. While simulating a hypothetical US military invasion, the military AI successfully predicted moves, emphasizing its potential to address human biases in battlefield decision-making.

Lion Global Investors and Nomura Asset Management Unveil Singapore’s First AI-Powered Active ETF

Lion Global Investors and Nomura Asset Management jointly launch Singapore’s first actively managed ETF, the Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF, integrating AI and machine learning models. The ETF, exposed to the Japanese stock market, aims for long-term capital growth through dynamic portfolio re-balancing. Its Initial Offering Period runs from January 5 to 25, with a SGX listing on January 31.

Investors are cautioned to consider risks, reflecting a response to growing demand for cost-effective, actively managed solutions. The AI-powered approach responds to market changes, offering a timely opportunity to capitalize on renewed interest in the Japanese stock market.

SAP Launches AI Solutions for Retailers to Elevate Customer Experiences

German software company SAP unveils AI-driven retail solutions, enhancing processes and customer loyalty. SAP Predictive Demand Planning offers accurate, longer-range forecasts, while Predictive Replenishment optimizes multilevel supply chains. An Order Management solution enables optimal sourcing strategies and customizable omnichannel workflows.

The capabilities, part of SAP’s intelligent customer experience strategy, empower retailers to pick personalized solutions for planning and personalized customer experiences. The flexible approach integrates experiential and operational data, providing agility in a rapidly changing market. SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement integrates TikTok and LinkedIn for targeted digital ads, improving omnichannel retail experiences.

Casper Labs and IBM Consulting Join Forces to Develop Blockchain-Powered AI Governance Solution

Casper Labs and IBM Consulting join forces to harness blockchain technology for transparent and auditable AI systems. The collaboration aims to develop a solution using Casper Blockchain and IBM watsonx.governance to govern AI training data across organizations. This addresses challenges in tracking changes, auditing outputs, and mitigating risks of intellectual property infringement.

Blockchain integration provides transparency, version control, and efficient reversion, enhancing AI governance. The solution, anticipated for beta testing in Q1 2024, offers benefits across industries, including financial services, healthcare, and retail, ensuring responsible and ethical AI deployment at scale.

ByteDance’s MagicVideo-V2 Outperforms Top AI Models in Text-to-Video Capabilities

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok and Douyin, introduces MagicVideo-V2, a video generation tool surpassing competitors like Pika 1.0 and SVD-XT. Unlike rivals, it combines text-to-image conversion, dynamic video movement generation, reference image incorporation, and frame filling. MagicVideo-V2 streamlines video creation for users, employing a comprehensive structure for end-to-end generation of high-resolution, smooth videos.

Its framework includes keyframe generation, frame interpolation, and super-resolution, with a modular design integrating text-to-image, image-to-video, video-to-video, and video frame interpolation. This innovation, building on ByteDance’s TikTok experience, signifies a substantial shift in video generation capabilities, blurring lines between AI-generated and human-created content.

Walmart Unveils Generative AI Tools for Shoppers and Associates at CES 2024

Walmart unveils generative AI tools at CES 2024 to enhance shopping and operational efficiency. The GenAI search, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, leverages AI models and Walmart’s shopper data, enabling efficient product location based on specific use cases. Integrated across platforms, including iOS, Android, and Walmart’s website, it offers personalized responses for an intuitive and conversational shopping experience.

Walmart also introduces the generative AI-powered “My Assistant” app for associates, aiming to boost productivity and efficiency, reflecting the shared vision of Walmart and Microsoft to utilize AI for employee satisfaction and addressing organizational challenges.

US Congressmen Propose Regulating AI Vendors for the Government

A bipartisan group of U.S. congressmen introduces legislation mandating federal agencies and AI vendors adopt best practices for managing AI risks. The bill, associated with the U.S. government’s move towards AI regulation, requires the Department of Commerce to develop specific AI standards for government suppliers.

It also urges the Federal Procurement Policy chief to include language ensuring suppliers grant adequate access to data for testing. Sponsored by Democrats Ted Lieu and Don Beyer, and Republicans Zach Nunn and Marcus Molinaro, the bill aligns with incremental steps in U.S. AI regulation, potentially requiring agencies to follow AI guidelines introduced by the Commerce Department in 2023.

AI-Driven Misinformation is a Major Threat for Elections Across Continents: WEF Report

The World Economic Forum’s “Global Risks Report 2024” highlights major concerns about AI disrupting election outcomes, marking it as the foremost risk this year. The report underscores potential impacts on elections in major economies and identifies AI-driven misinformation as the biggest short-term threat to the global economy.

Released ahead of the Davos meeting, the report warns of disinformation becoming more personalized and disseminated through opaque platforms. It raises alarm over generative AI, citing the ease of creating sophisticated synthetic content. The report emphasizes urgent measures to counter the growing threat, with AI discussions expected at Davos.

Firework Launches ‘AVA’ Virtual AI Shopping Assistant to Enhance Customer Experience

Firework launches AVA, an AI-generated video sales assistant for commerce, bridging the gap between online and in-store shopping experiences. AVA, with a lifelike human avatar, replicates in-store expert interactions by answering questions, offering recommendations, and demonstrating products in real-time.

Powered by Firework’s proprietary large language model, AVA adapts and learns from diverse data sources, including sales data and customer feedback, enhancing performance, and driving conversions. Firework collaborates with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI for stability and performance, allowing AVA to conduct immersive and interactive voice and visual conversations. The integration of visual engagement aims to boost consumer confidence and decision-making in online shopping.

Ask-AI Raises $11 Million Funding, Launches ‘Generative AI Sidekick’

Canada-based AI startup Ask-AI launches its ‘Generative AI Sidekick’ tool alongside an $11 million Series A funding led by Leaders Fund, with participation from seed investors Vertex Ventures, State of Mind Ventures, GTMFund, and others. The generative AI solution enhances efficiency in repetitive tasks, knowledge management, and understanding the voice of the customer.

Ask-AI connects with over 50 work platforms, including Salesforce, Slack, and Google Drive, ingesting, analyzing, and understanding enterprise knowledge. The ‘ASK’ sidebar provides contextual information in an employee’s workflow, offering insights, answers, and actions. Ask-AI aims to simplify decision-making by consolidating relevant data across multiple platforms and siloes.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Casper Labs and IBM Consulting Join Forces to Develop Blockchain-Powered AI Governance Solution

by Victor Dey
January 12, 2024

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Debut with Strong $4 Billion Trading Day, BlackRock Takes the Lead

by Alisa Davidson
January 12, 2024

Magic Square’s Web3 Marketplace Attracts Cryptomeria Capital Investment Amidst Rising Industry Influence

by Cryptomeria Capital
January 11, 2024

SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs in Historic Move for Digital Asset Industry

by Kumar Gandharv
January 10, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

GameStop Shuts Down NFT Marketplace Citing Crypto ‘Regulatory Uncertainties’

by Kumar Gandharv
January 14, 2024

US Lawmakers Urge SEC to Strengthen Cybersecurity After Fake Bitcoin ETF Tweet Fallout

by Kumar Gandharv
January 13, 2024

AI21 Study Claims Integrating AI Agents Boosts Offshore Customer Service Efficiency

by Kumar Gandharv
January 13, 2024

China’s PLA Explores AI Integration to Improve Military Combat Proficiency

by Kumar Gandharv
January 12, 2024

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
GameStop Shuts Down NFT Marketplace Citing Crypto ‘Regulatory Uncertainties’
News Report Technology
GameStop Shuts Down NFT Marketplace Citing Crypto ‘Regulatory Uncertainties’
by Kumar Gandharv
January 14, 2024
US Lawmakers Urge SEC to Strengthen Cybersecurity After Fake Bitcoin ETF Tweet Fallout
News Report Technology
US Lawmakers Urge SEC to Strengthen Cybersecurity After Fake Bitcoin ETF Tweet Fallout
by Kumar Gandharv
January 13, 2024
AI21 Study Claims Integrating AI Agents Boosts Offshore Customer Service Efficiency
News Report Technology
AI21 Study Claims Integrating AI Agents Boosts Offshore Customer Service Efficiency
by Kumar Gandharv
January 13, 2024
China’s PLA Explores AI Integration to Improve Military Combat Proficiency
News Report Technology
China’s PLA Explores AI Integration to Improve Military Combat Proficiency
by Kumar Gandharv
January 12, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.