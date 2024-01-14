Top 10 AI News of The Week You Might Have Missed

Explore the week's top 10 AI news, featuring PLA integrating ChatGPT-like tech for military AI, Singapore's first AI-powered ETF, and more.

Explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence with our roundup of the top 10 AI news stories from the week. From cutting-edge applications in military AI and retail to innovative tools transforming the shopping experience and addressing concerns about AI in elections, stay informed about the week’s key developments in the world of AI.

Chinese scientists, collaborating with the People’s Liberation Army, are integrating ChatGPT-like technologies into a military AI project to enhance its capabilities in handling scenarios involving human opponents. This marks China’s first public use of commercial large language models (LLMs) in military applications, raising ethical concerns.

The AI, linked to models like Baidu’s Ernie, autonomously processes data, generates suggestions and aims to improve communication with human counterparts. While simulating a hypothetical US military invasion, the military AI successfully predicted moves, emphasizing its potential to address human biases in battlefield decision-making.

Lion Global Investors and Nomura Asset Management jointly launch Singapore’s first actively managed ETF, the Lion-Nomura Japan Active ETF, integrating AI and machine learning models. The ETF, exposed to the Japanese stock market, aims for long-term capital growth through dynamic portfolio re-balancing. Its Initial Offering Period runs from January 5 to 25, with a SGX listing on January 31.

Investors are cautioned to consider risks, reflecting a response to growing demand for cost-effective, actively managed solutions. The AI-powered approach responds to market changes, offering a timely opportunity to capitalize on renewed interest in the Japanese stock market.

German software company SAP unveils AI-driven retail solutions, enhancing processes and customer loyalty. SAP Predictive Demand Planning offers accurate, longer-range forecasts, while Predictive Replenishment optimizes multilevel supply chains. An Order Management solution enables optimal sourcing strategies and customizable omnichannel workflows.

The capabilities, part of SAP’s intelligent customer experience strategy, empower retailers to pick personalized solutions for planning and personalized customer experiences. The flexible approach integrates experiential and operational data, providing agility in a rapidly changing market. SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement integrates TikTok and LinkedIn for targeted digital ads, improving omnichannel retail experiences.

Casper Labs and IBM Consulting join forces to harness blockchain technology for transparent and auditable AI systems. The collaboration aims to develop a solution using Casper Blockchain and IBM watsonx.governance to govern AI training data across organizations. This addresses challenges in tracking changes, auditing outputs, and mitigating risks of intellectual property infringement.

Blockchain integration provides transparency, version control, and efficient reversion, enhancing AI governance. The solution, anticipated for beta testing in Q1 2024, offers benefits across industries, including financial services, healthcare, and retail, ensuring responsible and ethical AI deployment at scale.

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok and Douyin, introduces MagicVideo-V2, a video generation tool surpassing competitors like Pika 1.0 and SVD-XT. Unlike rivals, it combines text-to-image conversion, dynamic video movement generation, reference image incorporation, and frame filling. MagicVideo-V2 streamlines video creation for users, employing a comprehensive structure for end-to-end generation of high-resolution, smooth videos.

Its framework includes keyframe generation, frame interpolation, and super-resolution, with a modular design integrating text-to-image, image-to-video, video-to-video, and video frame interpolation. This innovation, building on ByteDance’s TikTok experience, signifies a substantial shift in video generation capabilities, blurring lines between AI-generated and human-created content.

Walmart unveils generative AI tools at CES 2024 to enhance shopping and operational efficiency. The GenAI search, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, leverages AI models and Walmart’s shopper data, enabling efficient product location based on specific use cases. Integrated across platforms, including iOS, Android, and Walmart’s website, it offers personalized responses for an intuitive and conversational shopping experience.

Walmart also introduces the generative AI-powered “My Assistant” app for associates, aiming to boost productivity and efficiency, reflecting the shared vision of Walmart and Microsoft to utilize AI for employee satisfaction and addressing organizational challenges.

A bipartisan group of U.S. congressmen introduces legislation mandating federal agencies and AI vendors adopt best practices for managing AI risks. The bill, associated with the U.S. government’s move towards AI regulation, requires the Department of Commerce to develop specific AI standards for government suppliers.

It also urges the Federal Procurement Policy chief to include language ensuring suppliers grant adequate access to data for testing. Sponsored by Democrats Ted Lieu and Don Beyer, and Republicans Zach Nunn and Marcus Molinaro, the bill aligns with incremental steps in U.S. AI regulation, potentially requiring agencies to follow AI guidelines introduced by the Commerce Department in 2023.

The World Economic Forum’s “Global Risks Report 2024” highlights major concerns about AI disrupting election outcomes, marking it as the foremost risk this year. The report underscores potential impacts on elections in major economies and identifies AI-driven misinformation as the biggest short-term threat to the global economy.

Released ahead of the Davos meeting, the report warns of disinformation becoming more personalized and disseminated through opaque platforms. It raises alarm over generative AI, citing the ease of creating sophisticated synthetic content. The report emphasizes urgent measures to counter the growing threat, with AI discussions expected at Davos.

Firework launches AVA, an AI-generated video sales assistant for commerce, bridging the gap between online and in-store shopping experiences. AVA, with a lifelike human avatar, replicates in-store expert interactions by answering questions, offering recommendations, and demonstrating products in real-time.

Powered by Firework’s proprietary large language model, AVA adapts and learns from diverse data sources, including sales data and customer feedback, enhancing performance, and driving conversions. Firework collaborates with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI for stability and performance, allowing AVA to conduct immersive and interactive voice and visual conversations. The integration of visual engagement aims to boost consumer confidence and decision-making in online shopping.

Canada-based AI startup Ask-AI launches its ‘Generative AI Sidekick’ tool alongside an $11 million Series A funding led by Leaders Fund, with participation from seed investors Vertex Ventures, State of Mind Ventures, GTMFund, and others. The generative AI solution enhances efficiency in repetitive tasks, knowledge management, and understanding the voice of the customer.

Ask-AI connects with over 50 work platforms, including Salesforce, Slack, and Google Drive, ingesting, analyzing, and understanding enterprise knowledge. The ‘ASK’ sidebar provides contextual information in an employee’s workflow, offering insights, answers, and actions. Ask-AI aims to simplify decision-making by consolidating relevant data across multiple platforms and siloes.

