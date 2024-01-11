Firework Launches ‘AVA’ Virtual AI Shopping Assistant to Enhance Customer Experience

Both online and in-store shopping have advantages and disadvantages of their own. In-store customers can inspect, feel and try on items up close — with professionals present to answer queries about goods and services to customers. Conversely, e-commerce provides efficiency and ease. Customers may shop whenever and from anywhere, however, it does not offer the same tactile experience or tailored advice as in-store buying.

To bridge this gap, video commerce and engagement platform Firework launched an AI-generated video sales assistant purpose-built for commerce – AVA, a AI virtual assistant.

“With its lifelike, human avatar and intelligent interactivity, AVA replicates the experience of speaking with an in-store expert. AVA answers questions, offers recommendations based on past purchases, and even demonstrates products in real-time, all within the convenience of an online platform. AVA is unique among virtual AI assistants in that it is purpose-built for commerce,” Jerry Luk, co-founder and president of Firework told Metaverse Post.

With Firework’s proprietary large language model (LLM), AVA learns and adapts, answering customer queries and delivering real-time product demos. Through the utilization of diverse data sources such as sales data, engagement outcomes and customer feedback, AVA can enhance her performance and drive conversions.

“We’re allowing consumers to enjoy the speed and convenience of e-commerce without sacrificing – and even improving upon – the human touch that long ago transformed shopping from a necessity to a form of entertainment and source of joy,” Firework’s Jerry Luk added.

Simplifying Customer Experiences with AI Assistants

According to the company, the approach to AI-generated content development for AVA, focusing on Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and model fine-tuning, enhances AVA’s adaptability and personalization capabilities in interactions between brands, consumers and the virtual sales assistant.

Over time, clients can contribute new information to AVA’s knowledge base, which guarantees that the assistant is always up to date on the latest product details, industry trends and customer preferences. During conversations, AVA may retrieve and use the most current and pertinent information thanks to RAG’s constant knowledge expansion, which improves the accuracy and contextual suitability of its responses.

“Incorporating training data from one-to-one virtual shopping experiences involving human agents allows AVA to continuously refine its understanding of consumer behavior and preferences,” Firework’s Jerry Luk told Metaverse Post. “This personalization extends beyond product questions to include tailored communication styles, addressing individual consumer preferences and histories, thereby fostering a deeper connection between the brand and the consumer.”

Additionally, Firework has chosen Google Cloud’s Vertex AI for AVA’s development, citing its stability and performance. Vertex AI’s infrastructure ensures reliable and efficient functioning, crucial for consistent

performance in retail. The collaborative partnership emphasizes Google Cloud‘s responsiveness to Firework’s feedback, actively improving Vertex AI to meet AVA’s specific needs, and fostering continuous innovation.

“The high performance of Vertex AI allows for swift and accurate processing of large data sets, enabling AVA to rapidly adapt to changing consumer behaviors and preferences, thereby enhancing the overall effectiveness of the virtual assistant,” said Jerry Luk.

The most striking aspect of AVA is its ability to conduct human-like conversations using voice and visual presence, moving beyond the limitations of traditional text-based AI assistants. This approach creates an immersive and interactive shopping environment, resembling a face-to-face interaction with a knowledgeable sales assistant.

“The feature was inspired by success of Firework’s virtual shopping product, which witnessed a tenfold increase in conversions through video interactions, and underscores the importance of visual engagement in boosting consumer confidence and decision-making,” Firework’s Jerry Luk told Metaverse Post.

