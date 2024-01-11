News Report Technology
January 11, 2024

US Congressmen Propose Regulating AI Vendors for the Government

by
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:18 am Updated: January 11, 2024 at 8:18 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 11, 2024 at 8:18 am

In Brief

US lawmakers unveiled legislation that would require federal agencies and their AI vendors to adopt best practices for handling the AI-related risks.

US Congressmen Propose Regulating AI Vendors for the Government

Bipartisan group of United States congressmen unveiled legislation that would require federal agencies and their artificial intelligence (AI) vendors to adopt best practices for handling the risks posed by the technology. This move is associated with the US government’s gradual transition toward regulating AI.

The proposed bill would also require the US Department of Commerce to develop specific standards for AI suppliers to the US government and call on the Federal Procurement Policy chief to develop language requiring those suppliers to provide appropriate access to data, models and parameters, enabling sufficient test and evaluation.

Sponsored by Democrats Ted Lieu and Don Beyer alongside Republicans Zach Nunn and Marcus Molinaro, the bill also has a high chance of becoming law, as its Senate version was introduced last November by Republican Jerry Moran and Democrat Mark Warner.

If approved, it would require federal agencies to adopt AI guidelines unveiled by the Commerce Department last year.

US Takes Incremental Moves in AI Regulation

The United States has taken tentative steps toward regulating AI over the last year. However, the country has not officially set any regulations regarding the technology in place yet.

Recently, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to enhance the safety of AI. The order mandates developers of AI systems posing risks to US national security, the economy, public health or safety to share the results of safety tests with the government before releasing them to the public.

However, the European Union is more advanced in the realm of AI regulations. After lengthy negotiations last year, it released the comprehensive European Union AI Act—a landmark policy that aims to establish control over generative AI tools, outlining requirements for developers of AI models.

With the new proposal, the United States takes another step towards establishing a regulatory environment for controlling the rapidly evolving AI technology, preserving the country from risks associated with its utilization.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Magic Square’s Web3 Marketplace Attracts Cryptomeria Capital Investment Amidst Rising Industry Influence

by Cryptomeria Capital
January 11, 2024

SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs in Historic Move for Digital Asset Industry

by Kumar Gandharv
January 10, 2024

‘Web3-enabled Fitness Trackers Will Reshape Healthcare,’ claims Sweat Economy Co-Founder Oleg Fomenko

by Kumar Gandharv
January 10, 2024

Walmart Unveils Generative AI Tools for Shoppers and Associates at CES 2024

by Victor Dey
January 10, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitfinity Network Raises $7M for Bitcoin Sidechain Development on Internet Computer

by Kumar Gandharv
January 11, 2024

AI-Driven Misinformation is a Major Threat for Elections Across Continents: WEF Report

by Kumar Gandharv
January 11, 2024

SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda Critiques Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval, Cites Potential Repercussions in Coming Years

by Alisa Davidson
January 11, 2024

Firework Launches ‘AVA’ Virtual AI Shopping Assistant to Enhance Customer Experience

by Kumar Gandharv
January 11, 2024

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Bitfinity Network Raises $7M for Bitcoin Sidechain Development on Internet Computer
News Report Technology
Bitfinity Network Raises $7M for Bitcoin Sidechain Development on Internet Computer
by Kumar Gandharv
January 11, 2024
AI-Driven Misinformation is a Major Threat for Elections Across Continents: WEF Report
News Report Technology
AI-Driven Misinformation is a Major Threat for Elections Across Continents: WEF Report
by Kumar Gandharv
January 11, 2024
SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda Critiques Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval, Cites Potential Repercussions in Coming Years
Business News Report
SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda Critiques Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval, Cites Potential Repercussions in Coming Years
by Alisa Davidson
January 11, 2024
Firework Launches ‘AVA’ Virtual AI Shopping Assistant to Enhance Customer Experience
Business News Report
Firework Launches ‘AVA’ Virtual AI Shopping Assistant to Enhance Customer Experience
by Kumar Gandharv
January 11, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.