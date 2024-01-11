US Congressmen Propose Regulating AI Vendors for the Government

Bipartisan group of United States congressmen unveiled legislation that would require federal agencies and their artificial intelligence (AI) vendors to adopt best practices for handling the risks posed by the technology. This move is associated with the US government’s gradual transition toward regulating AI.

The proposed bill would also require the US Department of Commerce to develop specific standards for AI suppliers to the US government and call on the Federal Procurement Policy chief to develop language requiring those suppliers to provide appropriate access to data, models and parameters, enabling sufficient test and evaluation.

Sponsored by Democrats Ted Lieu and Don Beyer alongside Republicans Zach Nunn and Marcus Molinaro, the bill also has a high chance of becoming law, as its Senate version was introduced last November by Republican Jerry Moran and Democrat Mark Warner.

If approved, it would require federal agencies to adopt AI guidelines unveiled by the Commerce Department last year.

US Takes Incremental Moves in AI Regulation

The United States has taken tentative steps toward regulating AI over the last year. However, the country has not officially set any regulations regarding the technology in place yet.

Recently, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to enhance the safety of AI. The order mandates developers of AI systems posing risks to US national security, the economy, public health or safety to share the results of safety tests with the government before releasing them to the public.

However, the European Union is more advanced in the realm of AI regulations. After lengthy negotiations last year, it released the comprehensive European Union AI Act—a landmark policy that aims to establish control over generative AI tools, outlining requirements for developers of AI models.

With the new proposal, the United States takes another step towards establishing a regulatory environment for controlling the rapidly evolving AI technology, preserving the country from risks associated with its utilization.

