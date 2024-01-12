Casper Labs and IBM Consulting Partner to Develop Blockchain-Powered AI Governance Solution

Share this article







by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Casper Labs and IBM Consulting are jointly developing a blockchain-powered AI governance solution to enhance transparency in AI systems.

Casper Labs in partnership with IBM Consulting announced a joint initiative to harness blockchain technology for enhancing transparency and auditability in AI systems. The collaboration aims to introduce a novel solution that leverages Casper, a tamper-resistant ledger and IBM watsonx.governance.

The initiative will also establish an additional layer for analytics and policy enforcement, specifically designed to govern AI training data across diverse organizations.

The process of training, developing and deploying generative AI models spans multiple organizations, posing challenges in tracking changes, auditing outputs and resolving issues. The forthcoming solution by Casper Labs and IBM Consulting aims to address these concerns by utilizing blockchain to document changes in models while mitigating the risks of intellectual property infringement and unauthorized data sharing across organizational boundaries.

“AI systems today are a black box with no visibility into where training data originates or how certain data points affect outputs, which becomes a big problem when AI models start to demonstrate bias or spread misinformation (among other challenges). That, coupled with a lack of auditability, has put clear limits on AI’s near-term potential,” Mrinal Manohar, CEO at Casper Labs told Metaverse Post.

“Given global momentum around regulations and considering recent copyright infringement lawsuits, it’s clear that the auditability and certification of AI datasets is going to be a must-have feature for businesses, and blockchain is far and away the most secure and cost-effective way to do this,” he added.

Optimizing AI Governance Though Blockchain Integration

Casper Labs’ solution is built on the Casper Blockchain — incorporating IBM watsonx.governance and watsonx.ai to monitor and measure serialized input and output data for training generative AI systems across organizations.

The approach aims to protect sensitive data from external actors, with organizations having precise control over data access permissions. The solution further facilitates version control using blockchain serialization capabilities, enabling efficient reversion to previous iterations in the event of performance issues or biased outputs.

“Blockchain is an immutable ledger that automates a time-stamped record of transactions. This makes blockchain the most trustworthy and efficient record-keeping technology available today: it can be set up to track every single piece of data put into an AI model (when it was introduced, by whom, etc.) and every time there’s a parameter change,” explained Casper Labs’ Manohar. “Because of this, blockchain offers a secure, efficient, and cost effective way to build transparency and auditability into the AI training process.”

IBM Consulting’s AI governance and technology experts will collaborate with Casper Labs in developing the solution, anticipated to enter beta testing in the first quarter of 2024. The solution will subsequently be available more broadly through various channels and the IBM Cloud Marketplace.

The collaborative solution is poised to benefit companies across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and retail, enabling them to deploy AI responsibly at scale while adhering to ethical guidelines. Key features of the solution include a Compliance Dashboard, Quality Control Toolkit, Version Control, and an Audit and Reporting System.

“The Compliance Dashboard provides a centralized location for monitoring and managing AI systems as they’re applied across organizations to support their compliance processes. This is particularly essential in industries like financial services and healthcare where information is routinely audited and data must be verified with absolute certainty,” said Casper Labs’ Manohar.

The unveiling of the AI governance solution is scheduled for a live demonstration in Davos on Tuesday, January 16, where Mrinal Manohar and IBM Consulting’s Global Partner, Blockchain and Responsible AI Leader — Shyam Nagarajan will provide an in-depth preview during a session at The Hub, Davos.

“Our private beta is active now, and we’re on track to launch in Q3 of 2024. Users across industries can expect tools that offer a full picture of their organization’s AI systems,” Casper Labs’ Manohar told Metaverse Post.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape. More articles Victor Dey