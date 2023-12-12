SingPost Partners with Google Cloud to Harness Generative AI for eCommerce Logistics

In Brief Singapore Post announced it will migrate all AI and IT workloads hosted in its on-premises data centers to Google Cloud.

Singapore’s logistics service provider – Singapore Post (SingPost) decided to migrate all IT workloads hosted in its on-premises data centres to Google Cloud. The company intends to equip employees with AI-powered tools for helping them boost productivity, streamline repetitive tasks and foster collaboration with external partners and customers.

According to the multiyear collaboration, it will run its business on Google Cloud and use its AI infrastructure to handle workloads and apply Google Cloud’s BeyondCorp Enterprise platform, ensuring secure access for authorized staff through measures including multi-factor authentication and device verification.

The postal operator announces the development of a generative AI solution prototype aimed at optimizing eCommerce logistics operations. This innovation eliminates the need for manual re-entry of partner and supplier information from trade documents, including handwritten inputs, into the database.

By doing so, it relieves employees from the tedious task of searching through document archives, empowering them to focus on making strategic decisions and facilitating high-quality customer interactions, the operator reports.

“SingPost is no stranger to embracing innovative technologies, from data analytics to warehouse automation, to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This, coupled with strategic investment in high-growth markets, has resulted in international logistics generating 86% of the Group’s revenue – a key milestone in our ongoing transformation into a technology-driven logistics enterprise,” said Noel Singgih, group chief information officer at SingPost.

“Our positive engagement with Google Cloud to develop an AI solution – through their joint AI Trailblazers initiative with the Singapore Government – gave us the confidence to embark on the next step of this journey with them as our strategic cloud services provider,” he added.

Incorporating Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, foundation models, and Document AI, the AI solution employed by SingPost transforms unstructured data from trade documents into a searchable repository. At the core of this system is a GenAI-powered chat interface with the ability to comprehend natural language queries, delivering precise and pertinent information.

SingPost reveals its ongoing efforts to scale the deployment of this innovative solution, aiming to enhance supply chain orchestration throughout the logistics network.

The primary goals include expediting deliveries and exploring additional applications such as automating internal legal document reviews. The company also aims to elevate customer care through personalized interactions powered by Vertex AI.

Highlighting data security measures, the company emphasizes that it maintains full control over data, encompassing prompts and user inputs during inference time. This control is ensured within the company’s dedicated Google Cloud environment, with encryption both in transit and at rest. Importantly, access to this data remains exclusive to SingPost, with no accessibility granted to Google Cloud or any external entities.

Leveraging Generative AI Solutions to Optimize Daily Workflows

“We are pleased that the AI Trailblazers initiative has assisted SingPost in building a generative AI solution that will increase productivity. This is in line with Singapore’s efforts in establishing ourselves as a thriving hub for AI innovation by encouraging more experimentation and rapid prototyping,” said Philbert Gomez, vice president and head at Digital Industry Singapore (DISG). “We look forward to more Singapore-based companies creating impactful gen AI applications from this initiative.”

It replaces legacy productivity tools with Duet AI in Google Workspace to assist employees in writing, visualizing, organizing, and connecting meaningfully.

This helps incorporate GenAI into familiar cloud-native communication and collaboration applications such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Meet and Chat.

Google’s Duet AI emerges as helpful for sales teams, expediting the generation of memos and presentation decks in response to requests for proposals (RFPs). Simultaneously, marketing and customer support teams experience efficiency in developing marketing copy and reducing response times to customer inquiries.

As revealed by the company, the deployment of Duet AI is underway within AppSheet. The integration with Google Workspace amplifies the capabilities of Duet AI in AppSheet, enabling individuals to construct apps for streamlining work tasks through natural language descriptions. Remarkably, this process eliminates the need for coding, empowering users to articulate ideas seamlessly.

The scope of Duet AI in AppSheet extends across various functionalities, including the creation of apps for frontline service management, inventory management, and delivery route optimization, the company emphasizes.

