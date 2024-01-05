Insider Look: CES 2024’s Most Awaited AI Announcements You Can’t Miss

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

Consumers are eagerly anticipating AI announcements and products to be revealed at Las Vegas' CES 2024, from January 9 through January 12.

The glittering lights of Las Vegas have once again become the backdrop for the grand spectacle of CES, a premier event for consumer electronics industry, running from January 9 through January 12. Since the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022, AI has gotten into the mainstream in the tech industry, marking an unprecedented shift in how we interact with technology.

As CES 2024 unfolds, it is evident that AI is not just a feature but a dominating theme, with major players showcasing cutting-edge advancements.

The AI revolution that captivated headlines in 2023 continues to shape CES 2024, with chipmakers, automotive giants, TV manufacturers and more heralding the benefits of AI across various domains. A significant focus at this year’s CES revolves around the emergence of AI-powered personal computers (AI PCs). Industry leaders such as AMD, Intel and Qualcomm have recently launched their own AI PC chips.

Intel showcased its Core Ultra AI PC processors in December, aiming to embed AI processing capabilities directly into laptops and desktop chips. The motivation behind this move is to empower users to run AI applications on their own devices, enhancing privacy and security by keeping sensitive data on-premises.

CES Expected to be an AI-Packed Show

German company Bosch is set to unveil a near-invisible gun-detection system, leveraging video and audio AI for proactive security in schools. Meanwhile, Japan’s NEC will introduce AI software enabling mobile devices to analyze face patterns and pupil conditions, estimating human vitals and mental states.

The automotive sector is not lagging in the AI race, with numerous companies demonstrating how AI is making vehicles safer and intuitive for drivers. In-vehicle virtual assistants and cabin monitors are highlighted as key applications.

PC and smartphone manufacturers, including Intel and AMD, are vying to demonstrate how AI integration will open new revenue streams. Microsoft is set to showcase PCs featuring a dedicated AI button on the Windows keyboard, emphasizing the seamless integration of AI capabilities.

However, the question remains whether consumers are willing to pay a premium for AI capabilities on their computers, given that these advancements often involve less conspicuous tasks than the high-profile ChatGPT bot.

Riding high on recent AI-fueled growth, NVIDIA is wasting no time taking the stage at CES. The company promises a dive into AI and content creation during its kickoff address, underlining the pivotal role AI plays in their future endeavors.

Simultaneously, LG — a strong player in the consumer electronics space, unveils updates at CES, with a particular focus on its new OLED TV lineup. Featuring AI processors, the company claims this hardware will significantly enhance visual and audio fidelity compared to previous models.



LG’s CES event will also delve into updates on home innovations, mobility, and of course AI, showcasing the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

As CES 2024 unfolds, it becomes evident that AI is not just a buzzword but a driving force shaping the future of consumer electronics. With a myriad of applications spanning from personal computing to automotive safety, CES once again proves to be the epicenter of innovation, setting the stage for a tech-driven future.

