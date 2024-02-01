Business News Report
Digitaliga and ALTAVA Collaborate with Trabzonspor for Pioneering Football NFT Collection

by
Published: February 01, 2024 at 11:51 am Updated: February 01, 2024 at 11:52 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 01, 2024 at 11:51 am

In Brief

Digitaliga launches first Ape Football Club NFT collection in collaboration with Trabzonspor Football Club and AI fashion-tech company Altava.

Digitaliga Collaborates with Trabzonspor for Pioneering Football NFT Collection

Sports-tech company Digitaliga unveiled the first club joining the company’s Ape Football Club non-fungible token (NFT) collection series. Trabzonspor Football Club from Turkey, recognized as one of the top 100 football clubs worldwide, with a rich history and devoted fanbase, will become an inspiration for the new collection, contributing to its diversity and appeal.

Developed in collaboration with AI fashion-tech company Altava, the Ape Football Club NFT collection series showcases notable football clubs globally.

Founded in 1967, Trabzonspor swiftly gained prominence in the local football arena, securing six Turkish Super League titles in the late 1970s. Its notable success extended to the quarter-finals of the European Cup in the 1976-77 and 1980-81 seasons. Additionally, the club has secured victory multiple times in the Turkish Super Cup, further enhancing its impressive list of accomplishments.

“Trabzonspor APE Football Club NFT Collection and Privilege Club” collection will comprise 11,967 exclusive NFT pieces derived from the original Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. NFT Holders will be offered a range of real-life and digital benefits including original Trabzonspor Football Team jerseys, match tickets, physical experiences at the club, IP ownership of their NFTs, and virtual experiences in the SandBox metaverse. 

The Turkish football club is also known for its passionate “Bordo-Mavi” or maroon-blue fan base, and has millions of devoted supporters in Turkey and globally. The collaboration between Digitaliga and Trabzonspor not only strengthens the connection between the club and its dedicated followers but also allows it to actively engage with the global Web3 community, cryptocurrency investors, and NFT collectors.

Digitaliga Elevates Football Fan Engagement

Digitaliga operates as a Web3 digital sports platform and application provider, specializing in crafting dedicated platforms for sports clubs, particularly focusing on football clubs. Its expertise lies in the development of NFT collections and marketplaces specifically tailored to address the requirements of the clubs and their fan bases.

The goal of Digitaliga is to enhance communication between sports clubs and their fans, creating engaging experiences while establishing long-term revenue channels for the clubs. To achieve this objective, the company develops and manages dedicated digital sports platforms for sports clubs, functioning as NFT marketplaces.

Digitaliga’s products include purpose-specific NFT collections, designed for memories, digital memberships, digital tickets, player cards, and sponsor collections. However, the overarching purpose of Digitaliga is to establish ongoing digital and physical utilities, generating tangible value for these digital assets.

“The integration of BAYC IP and specially themed ape football collections dedicated to football clubs will play a pivotal role in helping us reach our targets,” said Uğur İşbuyuran, Founder and CEO of Digitaliga. 

The new collaboration of Digitaliga with Trabzonspor football club marks a significant step towards enhancing global football fan engagement, linking the club’s passionate followers with the emerging world of Web3.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

