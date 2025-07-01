Ubisoft Partners With LibertAI To Bring Autonomous AI Governance To ‘Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E.’

In Brief Ubisoft, in partnership with LibertAI, has introduced autonomous AI agents in “Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E.,” enabling player-linked characters to participate in on-chain governance, make independent decisions, and evolve through real-time interactions.

Interactive entertainment company Ubisoft introduced AI-driven characters in its dystopian-themed project Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., marking a new development in autonomous gameplay. Developed in collaboration with LibertAI, a decentralized AI infrastructure provider, this update features AI agents designed to function as virtual extensions of players, capable of making decisions, participating in governance processes, and adapting over time within the game environment.

Each Niji Warrior non-fungible token (NFT) is now linked to a distinct AI agent that operates as a digital entity with its own persona. These agents are programmed to assess governance proposals, cast votes with supporting rationale, and maintain a transparent record of all actions on-chain. The AI agents are deployed using LibertAI’s modular stack, which is structured to prioritize user privacy, transparency, and tamper-resistance — including from the game’s creators. The underlying architecture integrates secure virtual environments, customizable memory systems, and cryptographic tools to ensure autonomous yet safe agent behavior aligned with player intent.

“In a universe that satirizes technocracies, surveillance, and synthetic identity, turning governance into playable fiction feels like the most honest move we could make,” said Didier Genevois, Technical Director and Executive Producer at Ubisoft, in a written statement. “These AI-driven NFTs stage a living experiment where players can explore — and play with — the very idea of governance. Anchored on-chain through tech built to outlast us, their actions form a persistent performance that blurs the line between fiction and reality,” he added.

Each AI agent is programmed with a detailed backstory that defines its age, occupation, values, and personality, using LibertAI’s large language models to guide its actions and decision-making processes. These agents operate through ERC-6551 token-bound wallets, which enable them to participate in governance by casting votes. Their decisions are informed by stored memory, contextual understanding of the game environment, and prior player interactions. Every memory update and choice is version-controlled and securely logged on Aleph Cloud, creating an auditable and immutable record of behavior over time.

“Through LibertAI, Ubisoft is opening up new ways for players to think about how decisions get made by both humans and machines,” said Jonathan Schemoul, lead contributor to LibertAI, in a written statement. “As agents reason, vote, and interact with one another, they don’t just influence the game’s story — they invite players to consider the broader ethical and political dimensions of sharing governance with AI,” he added.

New AI Agents To Form Alliances, Utilize Communication Channels, And Interact With In-Game Factions

This system also supports dynamic coordination experiments in real time, allowing AI agents to engage in collective decision-making by forming alliances, participating in dialogue channels similar to Discord, and interacting with other in-game groups. Their behavior is governed by transparent instructions, modifiable player settings, and an adaptive memory system that evolves throughout gameplay.

Players have the option to guide their agents directly or allow them to operate autonomously. The current deployment expands on an earlier demonstration showcased at ETH Denver in February, where visitors interacted with an AI non-player character inspired by the Watch Dogs DedSec universe. That initial prototype has since transitioned into a fully operational framework, with the governance layer of Eden Online now running entirely on decentralized AI agents capable of reasoning and making decisions.

