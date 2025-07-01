Sogni AI Launches Mainnet With Listings On Leading Tier-1 Exchanges

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Sogni AI has launched its mainnet and introduced the SOGNI utility token alongside a dual-token system, enabling decentralized AI rendering through a GPU-worker network, with listings on major exchanges beginning July 2.

Decentralized creative-AI platform Sogni AI has transitioned to mainnet. As part of this deployment, the SOGNI utility token is scheduled to become available on centralized exchanges Kraken, MEXC, and Gate.io on July 2 at 12 PM UTC, offering immediate liquidity. Additional launches on Base Aerodrome and Etherlink IguanaDEX are expected to follow shortly.

The mainnet rollout introduces an open-source framework for generative AI models supported by a decentralized GPU-worker network. Within this system, creators can submit tasks through three operational decentralized applications—Sogni Web, Sogni Pocket, and Sogni Studio—while compute providers receive SOGNI tokens in return for their contribution of processing power.

The launch will take place concurrently on Base, a leading Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network, and Etherlink, an EVM-compatible Layer 2 platform that utilizes Tezos Smart Rollups technology. This dual deployment is designed to enhance accessibility across Base’s established ecosystem while also engaging creative networks connected to the Tezos blockchain.

Sogni Unveils SOGNI Token And Spark Points To Power Decentralized Creative Platform

SOGNI is the utility token associated with the Sogni Supernet, serving as a key component of its rendering infrastructure by incentivizing both creators and network node participants, referred to as “Workers,” while also enabling access to enhanced platform features. To support both mainstream users seeking ease of use and performance, and crypto-native participants prioritizing decentralization and ownership, Sogni employs a dual-token system.

This system includes the SOGNI token, a fully transferable on-chain asset that facilitates rendering operations, staking, governance participation, and engagement with advanced functionalities. Alongside this, Spark Points function as non-transferable, fixed-value rendering credits that can be either earned or acquired within the application.

The activation of centralized exchange (CEX) listings aligns with the launch of the mainnet wallet, Spark Point integration, staking mechanisms, and performance-based rewards through a leaderboard system, collectively forming the foundational economic model of a community-governed creative platform.

SOGNI: Token Utility And Economics

Token utility within the Sogni ecosystem is structured to align with real-world platform usage and network sustainability. SOGNI is used by creators to pay for GPU-based rendering tasks, on-chain data storage, and the minting of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), creating a direct correlation between token demand and user activity.

In order to ensure the reliability of GPU-worker nodes, operators are required to stake SOGNI as a form of bond. This mechanism supports network security through slashing penalties for underperformance or misconduct, while larger stakes grant access to higher-priority task queues and increased yield opportunities.

The governance model is on-chain, enabling SOGNI holders to participate in decision-making processes such as protocol upgrades, resource distribution, and parameter adjustments. In addition, token holders may act as jurors in dispute resolution.

Distribution of newly issued SOGNI supports the broader ecosystem by rewarding compute node operators, model developers, liquidity providers, and contributing creators, fostering alignment across participant roles.

The SOGNI token is scheduled for listing on CEXs Kraken, MEXC, and Gate.io at 12 PM UTC on July 2. It will also be made available on decentralized platforms Aerodrome and IguanaDEX shortly thereafter.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson