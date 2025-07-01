Bitget Wallet Partners With Mastercard And Immersve To Launch Zero-Fee Crypto Card

In Brief Bitget Wallet has partnered with Mastercard and Immersve to launch a crypto-linked payment card that enables seamless, secure spending of crypto at over 150 million Mastercard merchants worldwide, supporting instant funding and regulatory compliance.

Cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet announced a partnership with payments company Mastercard and infrastructure provider Immersve to introduce a new crypto-linked card. This card enables users to make payments directly from their digital wallets at over 150 million merchants worldwide that accept Mastercard. The product is designed to enhance convenience and efficiency within the cryptocurrency card sector.

Accessible through the Bitget Wallet application, the card supports instant funding via on-chain swaps and deposits. Utilizing Mastercard’s Digital First technology, users can apply for the card online and quickly add it to their mobile wallets for use at both physical stores and online platforms.

Immersve, a Mastercard-licensed issuer, powers the card’s transactions, which are settled on-chain through cryptocurrency-to-fiat conversion, while complying with Mastercard’s regulatory requirements, including Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols. The card will initially launch in the United Kingdom and the European Union, with future expansion plans targeting Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

This launch reflects growing interest in practical cryptocurrency use cases and ongoing efforts within the payments industry to integrate blockchain solutions with traditional financial systems. Bitget Wallet, serving over 80 million users globally, presents the card as a tool to bring self-custodied digital assets into everyday transactions. The offering also features optional benefits such as transaction-based rewards, interest on idle wallet balances, and one-time bonuses for completing identity verification.

New Collaboration To Deliver Seamless, Secure Crypto Payments At Scale

“Crypto payments should be as seamless and secure as traditional transactions. With this partnership, Bitget Wallet users can now pay with crypto anywhere Mastercard is accepted,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO at Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “We’re seeing massive demand for real-world crypto utility, and this collaboration with Mastercard and Immersve provides the infrastructure to make that vision a reality,” he added.

“Digital wallets are quickly becoming as ubiquitous as email addresses. At Mastercard, we’re committed to working with innovative companies like Bitget Wallet and Immersve to make crypto transactions simple, secure, and accessible at scale,” said Scott Abrahams, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships at Mastercard, in a written statement. “This is a critical step in bringing digital assets closer to mainstream utility,” he added.

“Partnering with forward-thinking teams like Mastercard and Bitget Wallet is exactly how we scale real-world crypto use,” said Jerome Faury, CEO of Immersve, in a written statement. “We’re bridging the gap between Web3 and traditional finance, allowing users to spend crypto as easily as they spend fiat—on a global scale,” he added.

