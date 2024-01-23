Immutable Teams Up with Endless Clouds to Launch Web3 Games ‘Treeverse’ and ‘Capsule Heroes’

Web3 gaming platform Immutable today joined forces with mobile gaming studio Endless Clouds to bring two highly anticipated titles — “Treeverse” and “Capsule Heroes” to the market. The games are set to leverage Immutable’s zkEVM technology, powered by Polygon, with a projected mainnet launch in early 2024.

Both the games will initially launch in open alpha and beta formats. The decision to initially launch both games in open format aims to provide an opportunity for the gaming community to contribute to the development process.

“Throughout the development of both games, valuable insights have been gleaned from the community’s active participation. These insights range from gameplay mechanics and balance issues to suggestions for new features and improvements,” Robbie Ferguson, co-founder and president of Immutable told Metaverse Post. “The iterative process of gathering, analyzing and implementing player feedback will continue well into the alpha and beta phases.”

Treeverse is an immersive MMORPG that transports players to the mystical city of Lorwick. Here, gamers can engage in battles against monsters, gather rare resources, and craft powerful equipment.

On the other hand, Capsule Heroes breaks new ground as a PvP brawler, inviting players to team up with friends and dive into various game modes, including Occupy, Team Deathmatch and Survival. Ferguson said that the game features unique skins, allowing players to customize their characters and stand out in the heat of battle.

The Endless Clouds team is backed by notable funds like Animoca Brands, Skyvision Capital, Momentum 6 and more.

Ferguson emphasized launching Treeverse and Capsule Heroes on Immutable’s zkEVM chain offers distinct advantages. The platform provides Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility, low costs, massive scale and Ethereum security, directly integrated into Immutable’s gaming platform. Moreover, no-code zkEVM smart contract deployment accelerates speed to market, allowing for rapid integration and quick game launches.

Immutable Passport Integration to Enhance Gaming Experience

Endless Clouds will also integrate with Immutable Passport, a single sign-on solution that eases the onboarding of new players gaming on the chain. Launched in December 2023, Passport radically simplifies managing gamer’s identities and digital assets across games.

“The use of Immutable Passport further simplifies the onboarding process for new players whether they are familiar with blockchain technology or not, making it easier for a broader base of players to enter the realm of blockchain gaming,” said Immutable’s Ferguson.

Gamers using Immutable Passport can enjoy gas-free functionality, eliminating a major user experience hurdle. The integration leverages network effects and strategic partnerships, easing gamer acquisition. With compatibility with Immutable zkEVM and a dedicated dashboard for asset management, Passport not only simplifies the onboarding process but also enhances security.

“Gamers get access to a secure digital wallet, protection against fraud, and seamless access to web3 games and marketplaces as they explore new digital worlds,” said Ferguson. “Users gain access to a dedicated dashboard, allowing them to manage funds and assets efficiently, providing an added layer of control and transparency.”

“Game studios can easily integrate Passport into their systems through the Developer Hub and complete developer documentation, promoting widespread adoption,” he added.

With over 500,000 users already introduced to Passport, it’ will be interesting to look at how it will enhance the onboarding experience for Treeverse and Capsule Heroes players.

