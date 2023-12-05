Singapore Will Triple AI Expert Count to 15,000 with Local and Foreign Talents

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Singapore unveiled National AI Strategy 2.0 and plans to triple its AI expert pool to 15,000 with local and foreign specialists.

Singapore is planning to expand its pool of artificial intelligence (AI) experts, including machine-learning scientists and engineers, to 15,000 by training local talent and hiring from overseas. This initiative is part of an updated national strategy surrounding AI technology.

In addition to recruiting foreign talent, authorities aim to enhance local AI training programs and ensure a supply of graphics processing units (GPUs) for the country’s researchers.

As part of the National AI Strategy 2.0, Singapore has committed to increasing government incentives for the sector. This includes supporting accelerator programs for AI startups and encouraging companies to establish AI “centers of excellence.”

The nation, with a population of 5.45 million and hosting the Asian headquarters for global tech corporations such as Google and Microsoft, also plans to boost its high-performance computing resources through partnerships with chipmakers and cloud service providers.

The National AI Strategy 2.0 was issued by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong earlier this week, aiming to uplift Singapore’s collective economic and social potential over the next three to five years.

The revised AI strategy is designed to build a responsible and trusted ecosystem while safeguarding against potential technology ill effects or misuse.

Singapore Propels AI Innovations For Sustainable Growth

Singapore is strategically positioning itself to encourage responsible and long-lasting development in the field of artificial intelligence.

In a recent announcement, Singapore introduced the National Multimodal LLM Programme (NMLP), a $52 million initiative that has the potential to lay the groundwork for diverse text-to-speech or text-to-image generative systems, while enhancing the country’s research and engineering capabilities for multi-modal large language models.

The country further plans to develop an AI model and train it to understand and generate human language, incorporating the diverse cultures and languages of Southeast Asia.

The Singapore National AI Strategy 2.0, reflects Singapore’s commitment to tripling its AI experts, reinforcing local training initiatives, and fortifying international partnerships for sustainable growth, aiming to foster a responsible and trusted AI ecosystem in the region.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson