Meta and IBM Forge AI Alliance to Foster Open Source Responsible AI Development

American tech conglomerates Meta Platforms and IBM announced a collaboration with more than 40 tech companies to create an industry group dedicated to open source AI technologies, aiming to share technology and reduce risks.

The coalition called the “AI Alliance” — will focus on the responsible development of AI technology, including safety and security tools.

Emphasizing the importance of open source AI models, the group plans to collaborate on new hardware and engage with academic researchers. The advocates of open source AI believe it will allow for a more efficient approach to cultivating complex systems.

“We believe it’s better when AI is developed openly — more people can access the benefits, build innovative products and work on safety,” said Nick Clegg, President of global affairs at Meta, in the written statement.

Meta recently released open source versions of its large language models, foundational to AI chatbots.

The group also seeks to establish a governing board and technical oversight committee, with participants including Oracle, AMD, Intel, Stability AI as well as academic and research organizations like the University of Notre Dame and the Mass Open Cloud Alliance.

Evolving AI Landscape Demands Collaborative Efforts

Artificial intelligence is experiencing rapid development, driven by a combination of regulatory measures and advancements within companies that are actively embracing technological progress.

Currently, the European Union (EU) is engaged in the formulation of an agreement aimed at establishing comprehensive regulations governing the utilization of artificial intelligence technology within the region.

EU lawmakers are facing challenges in reaching a consensus on the regulation of generative AI. The deliberation poses a potential risk of delaying the official launch of the final legislation. Some countries advocate for allowing makers of generative AI models to self-regulate rather than imposing strict rules.

A turmoil in OpenAI, involving Sam Altman’s departure and subsequent return to the organization, has also sparked global discussions about how transparent companies should be in developing powerful AI technology.

Notably, OpenAI was not listed in the new AI Alliance as a participant.

The AI Alliance, spearheaded by Meta Platforms and IBM, represents a significant industry effort to foster open source AI development, emphasizing collaboration, safety, and the responsible evolution of AI technology.

