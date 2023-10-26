Markets News Report
October 26, 2023

UK Approves Bill Enabling Cryptocurrency Confiscation in Criminal Cases

by
Published: October 26, 2023 at 8:42 am Updated: October 26, 2023 at 8:43 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

UK lawmakers have passed the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, granting law enforcement agencies the authority to seize and freeze cryptocurrency associated with criminal activities, even without a conviction.

UK lawmakers have passed the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill

The United Kingdom’s lawmakers have approved the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, granting law enforcement agencies the authority to seize and freeze cryptocurrency associated with criminal activities, even without a conviction. 

The bill, which addresses various criminal activities, including drug trafficking and cybercrime, is set to receive royal approval. It also includes provisions to assist in identifying crypto linked to crime. While the UK aims to establish itself as a global crypto hub and has passed legislation to legitimize cryptocurrencies, it’s simultaneously cracking down on crypto-related crimes.

Initially introduced in September, the bill has undergone amendments to encompass a broader range of criminal activities, including terrorism. Furthermore, it includes provisions that aid authorities in identifying and confiscating assets linked to crypto crimes.

Despite the UK’s aspirations to become a global crypto center and its efforts to legitimize cryptocurrencies within the country, it has been actively addressing crypto crimes and scams. According to CoinDesk, law enforcement agencies have already confiscated cryptocurrency worth hundreds of millions of pounds associated with criminal activities. 

In addition, crypto tactical advisers have been placed within police departments nationwide to enhance investigative efforts in this domain. The passage of this bill reaffirms the UK’s commitment to balancing crypto innovation with the need for stringent measures against illicit cryptocurrency usage.

However, the UK may face some challenges in enforcing this law if criminals use decentralized exchanges or wallets to store and transfer their cryptocurrencies. Decentralized exchanges or wallets do not rely on a central authority or intermediary to facilitate transactions. They are often anonymous, encrypted, and resistant to censorship. This makes it harder for authorities to trace and seize crime-related digital assets.

Read more:

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Agne is a journalist who covers the latest trends and developments in the metaverse, AI, and Web3 industries for the Metaverse Post. Her passion for storytelling has led her to conduct numerous interviews with experts in these fields, always seeking to uncover exciting and engaging stories. Agne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literary Studies and has an extensive background in writing about a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, travel, art, and culture. She has also volunteered as an editor for the animal rights organization, where she helped raise awareness about animal welfare issues. Currently, Agne splits her time between Barcelona, Spain, and Vilnius, Lithuania, where she continues to pursue her passion for journalism. Contact her on [email protected].

More articles
Agne Cimerman
Agne Cimerman

Agne is a journalist who covers the latest trends and developments in the metaverse, AI, and Web3 industries for the Metaverse Post. Her passion for storytelling has led her to conduct numerous interviews with experts in these fields, always seeking to uncover exciting and engaging stories. Agne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literary Studies and has an extensive background in writing about a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, travel, art, and culture. She has also volunteered as an editor for the animal rights organization, where she helped raise awareness about animal welfare issues. Currently, Agne splits her time between Barcelona, Spain, and Vilnius, Lithuania, where she continues to pursue her passion for journalism. Contact her on [email protected].

More articles
Hot Stories

Generative AI Will Shape Industry 5.0, Predicts AVEVA’s Global AI Head Jim Chappell

by Victor Dey
October 26, 2023

Neo4j Unveils Cloud Database Upgrade For 100x Faster Analytics and Decision-Making

by Victor Dey
October 25, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

by Victor Dey
October 19, 2023

IBM Expands Partnership with AWS for Generative AI Solutions and Training

by Victor Dey
October 18, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

AI Companies Should Spend 30% of Their Funding on R&D in Safety and Ethics

by Damir Yalalov
October 27, 2023

AI Can Tell You Exactly Who You Are, Even If You’re Not Telling Them

by Damir Yalalov
October 27, 2023

AI Leaders Warn of Growing Risks and Ethical Concerns in Rapid Advancements

by Damir Yalalov
October 27, 2023

Researchers Replicated OpenAI’s Work Based on Proximal Policy Optimisation (PPO) in RLHF

by Damir Yalalov
October 27, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
AI Companies Should Spend 30% of Their Funding on R&D in Safety and Ethics
News Report Technology
AI Companies Should Spend 30% of Their Funding on R&D in Safety and Ethics
by Damir Yalalov
October 27, 2023
AI Can Tell You Exactly Who You Are, Even If You’re Not Telling Them
News Report Technology
AI Can Tell You Exactly Who You Are, Even If You’re Not Telling Them
by Damir Yalalov
October 27, 2023
AI Leaders Warn of Growing Risks and Ethical Concerns in Rapid Advancements
News Report Technology
AI Leaders Warn of Growing Risks and Ethical Concerns in Rapid Advancements
by Damir Yalalov
October 27, 2023
Researchers Replicated OpenAI’s Work Based on Proximal Policy Optimisation (PPO) in RLHF
News Report Technology
Researchers Replicated OpenAI’s Work Based on Proximal Policy Optimisation (PPO) in RLHF
by Damir Yalalov
October 27, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.