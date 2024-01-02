News Report Technology
Scroll Unveils 2024 Roadmap, Plans to Reduce Cross-Chain Costs by 50%

Published: January 02, 2024 at 7:33 am Updated: January 02, 2024 at 7:34 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 02, 2024 at 7:33 am

In Brief

Scroll announced a new technical roadmap, providing an overview of its plans for 2024.

Scroll Unveils 2024 Roadmap, Plans to Reduce Cross-Chain Costs by 50%

Ethereum Layer 2 network based on Zero-Knowledge (ZK) rollup Scroll, announced a new technical roadmap — providing an overview of its plans for the year 2024. The roadmap reveals that Scroll plans to reduce cross-chain costs by 50% through bridge reduction, implementing data compression techniques and a 4844 data blob to minimize transaction fees. 

Additionally, enhanced compatibility is planned to be achieved by incorporating EIP 1559 transaction types and SHA256 precompilation.

In the upcoming upgrade, multiple validators, decentralized proof, and a parallel Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) will also be added to enhance functionality. Scroll also announced plans to further introduce fair launch programs later this month.

Founded in 2021, Scroll is a fully equivalent EVM ZK-rollup designed to scale the Ethereum network, aiming to address all major drawbacks of Ethereum while offering native compatibility with Ethereum’s tools and applications. By leveraging ZK-rollups, Scroll enables off-chain computations and data storage, ensuring the security of the Ethereum network. 

Scroll Emerges as Leading Ethereum Layer 2 Network

In the realm of Ethereum’s scalability solutions, ZK-rollups have emerged as a noteworthy contender. 

Scroll’s compelling vision received significant investment, totaling $30 million from Polychain Capital, Bain Capital Crypto, and Geometry DAO, and has garnered support from figures within the Ethereum community.  The DeFi platform, Aave v3, is considering deploying its v3 Minimum Viable Product on the Scroll mainnet, possibly leading to a strategic alliance.

In a recent development, Scroll launched its mainnet after a 15-month preparation period, which included multiple testnets, rigorous security audits, and a commitment to open-source collaboration.

Scroll’s updated comprehensive roadmap for 2024 outlines its ambitious plans,  positioning it as a promising Ethereum scaling solution, leveraging ZK proofs to efficiently address scalability challenges and improve transaction throughput in the Ethereum network. 

