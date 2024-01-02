2024 Tech Trends: Industry Leaders Embrace AI to Counter Deepfake Threats
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
In Brief
In the battle against deepfake technology, industries are using AI tools and solutions to combat the proliferation of manipulated content.
During the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, emerged a video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking his troops to surrender in the middle of the war. This later turned out to be a deepfake video.
In the ever-evolving battle against deepfake technology, industries are increasingly turning to a sophisticated tech arsenal to combat the proliferation of manipulated content. From content authenticity initiatives to invisible watermarking techniques, algorithmic detection tools, collaborative projects and platform policy changes — the fight against deepfakes is becoming multi-faceted and dynamic.
Content Authenticity and Content Provenance
The Content Authenticity Initiative, led by industry players, aims to cryptographically seal attribution information about content, allowing for verification from creation to consumption. Simultaneously, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authentication (C2PA) has released an open standard technical specification, focusing on providing data about content’s origin, alterations, and contributors.
Microsoft has taken a step further by announcing “Content Credentials as a Service,” utilizing C2PA digital watermarking credentials to aid electoral candidates and campaigns in maintaining control over their content.
Watermarking Techniques
Meta introduced Stable Signature, an invisible watermarking technique designed to distinguish content created by open-source generative AI models. This invisible watermark, undetectable to the naked eye but traceable by algorithms, helps identify manipulated images. Google DeepMind has also entered the fray with SynthID, allowing users to embed a digital watermark directly into AI-generated images or audio.
The technology enables users to scan content for watermarks, providing insights into whether the content was created or altered using Google’s AI models.
Algorithmic Detection
The industry is deploying automatic detection software for deepfakes, relying on various AI-based strategies such as speaker recognition, voice liveness detection, facial recognition, and temporal analysis. Microsoft’s Video Authenticator and the Intel-backed FakeCatcher are notable examples.
However, the challenge lies in the transient nature of detection tools as evolving deepfake production techniques continually challenge their reliability. A study found varying accuracy levels (30-97%) across datasets, indicating the need for ongoing innovation to keep pace with emerging deepfake technologies.
Project Origin
Media organizations, including the BBC and Microsoft, collaborated on Project Origin. This initiative seeks to establish an engineering approach to synthetic media, providing digitally signed links for verifiable tracing of media content back to the publisher. The project also aims to implement validation checks to ensure that content remains unaltered during distribution.
Platform Policy Changes
In response to the high-risk context of political advertising, major platforms like Meta and Google have announced policy changes to enhance transparency. Meta’s updated political ads disclosure policy mandates advertisers to reveal digitally altered content in election-related or political ads.
YouTube requires creators to disclose the use of synthetic media content, and failure to comply may result in penalties, including content takedown or suspension from the YouTube Partner Program. The Google Play Store has also introduced a policy for AI-generated content, focusing on preventing the creation and distribution of harmful or deceptive content through generative AI applications.
As the battle against deepfakes intensifies, industry interventions and technological solutions are proving essential in preserving the authenticity and trustworthiness of digital content. The collaborative efforts of major players across various sectors reflect a commitment to staying ahead of the evolving landscape of synthetic media.
Disclaimer
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
About The Author
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.More articles
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.