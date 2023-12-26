Astar zkEVM Mainnet Set to Launch in 2024

Astar Network's founder Sota Watanabe announced the launch of Astar zkEVM mainnet, planned to commence in early 2024.

The founder of the Polkadot Smart Contract platform Astar Network, Sota Watanabe announced the launch of the Astar zkEVM mainnet. The new Layer 2 solution on Ethereum, built on Gelato, is anticipated to be launched in early 2024.

Astar Network currently has over 15,000 wallets created on Astar’s zkEVM, with an average of 4,000 daily transactions and 300,000 successful transaction executions since the testnet launch.

In recent times, the network’s cumulative gas usage has increased from 100 billion to 250 billion gwei, indicating a surge in decentralized application (dApp) deployments, smart contract activity, and growing developer engagement.

Since the Astar Network testnet launch, the growth in smart contract deployments has been consistent, suggesting a robust developer ecosystem with 3,000 smart contracts deployed on Astar zkEVM testnet and a more than 50% increase in the number of verified contracts in December.

Additionally, Astar Network’s essential infrastructure landscape has been evolving, with 13 infra and tooling providers deployed on the Genesis Block, including block explorers, oracles, bridges, and Account Abstraction.

The project has added Gelato VRF for developers to access verified sources of randomness and Gelato’s bundler and paymaster via ZeroDev application SDK to unlock full ERC4337 Account Abstraction for web2 UX.

Layer-2 Solution for Scalable Web3 Experience on Ethereum

Astar zkEVM is the new Layer 2 solution designed to scale a web3 experience on Ethereum with zero knowledge (ZK) technology. The project introduces an EVM equivalent environment to its protocol, integrating with existing smart contracts, developer tools, and wallets on Ethereum.

The solution aims to serve as a versatile option for global enterprises, accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology on a global scale.

Astar Network’s launch of the Astar zkEVM mainnet, with its robust infrastructure and growing ecosystem, marks a significant step towards providing a scalable and versatile Layer 2 solution for global enterprises embracing blockchain technology on Ethereum.

