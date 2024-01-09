Samsung Announces AI-Powered Products and Services at CES 2024

At CES 2024, Samsung Electronics announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across its diverse range of products and services. Jong-Hee Han, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) Division, emphasized how AI can integrate into daily life.

“With the emergence of artificial intelligence, smarter, better experiences will redefine how we live. Samsung’s broad portfolio of powerful devices, along with the pursuit of open collaboration, will help bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all,” said Han.

Starting with the announcement, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D, equipped with the NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor, stole the spotlight with its ability to automatically upscale low-resolution content to an 8K quality viewing experience. Additional features, such as AI Motion Enhancer Pro and Active Voice Amplifier Pro, promise an immersive home theatre experience.

Samsung also introduced The Premiere 8K, a projector featuring a 150-inch display and the world’s first wireless 8K transmission. Addressing audio enthusiasts, the Music Frame speaker integrates with Samsung TVs and soundbars via Q-Symphony, delivering bass and surround sound.

Further, Samsung announced upgrades to Ballie, its rolling AI robot that has now transformed into a personalized AI companion capable of interacting with other smart devices and providing customized services, from daily tasks to projecting images and videos.

For the kitchen, Samsung unveiled the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub, featuring AI Vision Inside3 for food recognition and recipe suggestions. The Anyplace Induction range takes AI connectivity a step further, allowing recipes saved on Samsung Food to be shared to the cooktop’s display.

AI-powered Galaxy Book4 Series PC

Samsung’s collaboration with Microsoft takes center stage with the Galaxy Book4 series, positioned as the company’s most AI-ready laptop series to date. Microsoft Copilot connects with Samsung Galaxy smartphones, turning the Galaxy Book4 into an extension of the smartphone.

Features include reading and summarizing text messages, creating and sending messages on behalf of the user, and utilizing the smartphone’s camera as a PC webcam.

Beyond smartphones, the Galaxy Book4 series can be paired with other Galaxy devices, turning the Tab S9 Ultra into an additional PC monitor and ensuring crystal-clear sound quality with reduced latency when connected with Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Spatial Intelligence for Personalized Home Management

Jaeyeon Jung, executive vice president and head of SmartThings, showcased Samsung’s commitment to spatial intelligence, enabling devices to understand living spaces and routines for a personalized home management experience. SmartThings uses LiDAR on connected devices, such as robot vacuums, to create digital floor plans.

An upcoming 3D Map View in March 2024 promises a more detailed experience on Samsung smartphones and TVs. With the Bixby voice assistant, smart homes will become more dynamic, automatically routing commands based on user location and activities. Multi-device wakeup and shared communication protocols enable Bixby to intelligently respond to commands across devices, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Convergence of Home and Car with SmartThings Connectivity

Samsung’s foray into the automotive industry was announced through a partnership with Hyundai Motor Group, focusing on Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services facilitated by SmartThings connectivity. Users can control car functions remotely via voice commands and vice versa, showcasing an integration of home and car experiences.

The longstanding partnership with HARMAN was also highlighted, introducing technologies like HARMAN Ready Care, Ready Vision, and Ready Upgrade to enhance the driving experience. HARMAN’s Ready Care, employing deep learning neural networking, monitors driver movements for safety and provides personalized reminders.

Shin Baik from the Mobile eXperience Security Team highlighted Samsung’s approach to security and privacy in the hyper-connected era. Samsung Knox Matrix now provides end-to-end encryption, while Knox Vault expands coverage to devices connected by SmartThings.

A Move Towards Sustainability

Inhee Chung, vice president of the Samsung Corporate Sustainability Center, detailed Samsung’s strides in sustainability, incorporating recycled materials into products and focusing on a circular economy. The company utilizes AI to make its products more energy-efficient through features like SmartThings AI Energy Mode.

A collaboration with Tesla will bring new capabilities to SmartThings Energy, integrating with Tesla products for efficient energy management and providing alerts through SmartThings in case of severe weather.

Samsung’s CES 2024 presentation reflects company’s approach to leveraging AI for a more connected, intuitive, and sustainable future, where technology integrates into every aspect of daily life.

